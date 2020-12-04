High school football, Week 14 roundup: McAlester stunned late; Adair falls; Pawhuska rolls

Class 5A: Bishop McGuinness 28, McAlester 21
The sixth-ranked Buffaloes were 25 seconds away from advancing to the state championship game for the first time since 2013, but No. 2 Bishop McGuinness went 93 yards on its final drive to claim the victory.
With McAlester up 21-20 with less than three minutes remaining, Bishop McGuinness went 93 yards and scored with 19 seconds left on Cole Limber’s 25-yard touchdown catch from Luke Tarman.
McAlester’s final drive started at its 31 with 15 seconds remaining, and the Buffaloes were unable to mount a final comeback.
Bishop McGuinness advances to face Carl Albert in the state championship game for the second season in a row.
Records: Bishop McGuinness 10-2; McAlester 9-3.
Class 2A: Washington 49, Adair 22
Adair jumped out to an early lead with two Nate Ratcliff touchdown passes in the first quarter. Ratcliff found Garrett Long for a 21-yard touchdown pass for an early 8-0 lead, and Ratcliff followed later in the quarter with a 65-yard scoring strike to Holden Yoder.
But points became hard for Adair to come by after that.
Washington finished with 352 passing yards and 105 yards on the ground. Adair had 272 total yards — 174 passing and 98 rushing.
Washington advance to face Beggs in the semifinals next week.
Records: Washington 11-1; Adair 10-2.
Class A: Pawhuska 44, Mooreland 6
Quarterback Bryce Drummond completed 19-of-25 passes for 286 yards and five touchdowns to lead the top-ranked Huskies into the semifinals for the first time since 2009.
Drummond also rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Also for the Huskies, Mason Gilkey had 63 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Dalton Hurd had a touchdown and 84 yards receiving, and Holton Justus hauled in 68 receiving yards and a score.
Hagen Maguire also scored a receiving touchdown to go with 14 receiving yards.
Up next for Pawhuska is a matchup with second-ranked Cashion in the semifinals at a site to be determined.
Records: Pawhuska 12-0; Mooreland 7-6.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!