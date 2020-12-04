High school football, Week 14 roundup: McAlester stunned late; Adair falls; Pawhuska rolls

Class 5A: Bishop McGuinness 28, McAlester 21

The sixth-ranked Buffaloes were 25 seconds away from advancing to the state championship game for the first time since 2013, but No. 2 Bishop McGuinness went 93 yards on its final drive to claim the victory.

With McAlester up 21-20 with less than three minutes remaining, Bishop McGuinness went 93 yards and scored with 19 seconds left on Cole Limber’s 25-yard touchdown catch from Luke Tarman.

McAlester’s final drive started at its 31 with 15 seconds remaining, and the Buffaloes were unable to mount a final comeback.

Bishop McGuinness advances to face Carl Albert in the state championship game for the second season in a row.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 10-2; McAlester 9-3.

Class 2A: Washington 49, Adair 22

Adair jumped out to an early lead with two Nate Ratcliff touchdown passes in the first quarter. Ratcliff found Garrett Long for a 21-yard touchdown pass for an early 8-0 lead, and Ratcliff followed later in the quarter with a 65-yard scoring strike to Holden Yoder.

But points became hard for Adair to come by after that.