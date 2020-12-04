High school football, Week 14: MWC Carl Albert shuts down Collinsville in 5A semis, 45-28

MIDWEST CITY — What Collinsville’s potent offense did well on Friday night, Midwest City Carl Albert did just a bit better, and as a result, the Titans are off to yet another Class 5A football championship game.
Carl Albert quarterback Ben Harris rushed for 198 yards and a touchdown, scored another TD on a bizarre play and completed 16-of-28 passes for 188 yards and yet another score, lifting the top-ranked Titans to a 45-28 win over the second-ranked, previously unbeaten Cardinals in a 5A semifinal at Gary Rose Stadium.
Carl Albert (10-1) will face Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness next Saturday in the 5A title game at Wantland Stadium in Edmond, seeking what would be its 16th state title. Collinsville (11-1) had its season end against Carl Albert in the semifinals for the second time in three seasons.
Four turnovers proved to be Collinsville’s undoing. The Cardinals trailed 28-7 at halftime and didn’t have quite enough juice to come back all the way despite a yeoman’s effort by quarterback Andrew Carney. Carney rushed 25 times for 193 yards, including touchdown runs of 43 and 15 yards, and completed 11-of-22 passes for 137 yards and another touchdown. His favorite target was Oscar Hammond, who had seven catches for 90 yards.
“Our kids really raised their level of play and matched Carl Albert in the second half and turned it into a ball game,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. “We were behind the chains and the turnovers, we couldn’t capitalize. When you play a talented team like Carl Albert that’s coached so well, it’s almost like you’ve got to do everything right. We just weren’t able to do it tonight.”
It was Harris who played a central role in a strange play that proved key to both teams’ fortunes. Collinsville’s Joey Rigby intercepted a pass by Harris, but fumbled after a hard hit from behind. Harris eventually scooped up the loose ball and scored on a 40-yard run to put the Titans ahead 38-21 with 1:06 left in the third quarter.
“That was a backbreaker,” Jones said. “But to see our kids fight back after that was encouraging. It makes you proud.”
Carney’s 15-yard touchdown run pulled the Cardinals within 38-28 with 11:48 left and they held Carl Albert on its next possession, but Carl Albert’s Nathan Mooney intercepted Carney at the Carl Albert 3 with 3:18 left. On the next play, Kentrell Bizzell rumbled 97 yards for a clinching touchdown for the Titans. Bizzell finished with nine carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
Carl Albert had 341 yards rushing and 529 yards of offense and only one turnover. Collinsville rushed for 301 yards and had 438 total yards.
“They’re really good offensively,” Carl Albert coach Mike Corley said. “We’re really good offensively. I think you saw that. … Like I told the team, you’ve got to win a game like that to have a chance to get to the finals.”
Both teams scored touchdowns on their opening drives — Bizzell on a 3-yard run for Carl Albert, Caden Buoy on a 14-yard reverse play for Collinsville — and a shootout looked to be on. But the defenses quickly took over, putting field position at a premium before the Titans seized control with a 21-point second quarter.
A 50-yard punt by the Titans pinned Collinsville at its 1-yard line early in the second quarter. On the Cardinals’ second play, Carney fumbled and the Titans’ KeYon Dickerson recovered at the 5. Javion Hunt scored from there to put Carl Albert ahead for good at 14-7 with 9:49 left in the second quarter.
Carl Albert’s Cobe Crews intercepted a long pass by Carney at the Collinsville 3 and the Titans followed with a 97-yard scoring drive. On an option keeper, Harris ran 70 yards for the touchdown with 3:40 left in the first half.
The Titans took over at their own 44 after a punt with exactly a minute left in the half and Harris completed four passes on the drive, the last one a 20-yard touchdown strike to Gavin Haines with six seconds left that made it 28-7.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!