High school football, Week 14: Metro Christian rallies past Marlow, 35-31

Facing a fourth-and-23 and with the season on the line, top-ranked Metro Christian dialed up a play the Patriots had not practiced all season.

The play resulted in a 54-yard pass completion and, one play later, quarterback Kirk Francis connected with wide receiver Malachi Penland on a 26-yard touchdown pass with 47 seconds remaining to rally Metro Christian to a 35-31 victory against previously unbeaten Marlow in a Class 2A quarterfinal game Friday night at Patriot Stadium.

With the win, the defending state champion Patriots (10-2) will meet No. 6 Oklahoma Christian School (11-0) in the semifinals next Friday or Saturday. The site of the game will be determined by a coin flip.

With just 90 seconds remaining and trailing 31-28, a semifinal berth seemed unlikely when Metro Christian faced a fourth-and-23 from its 25-yard line.

After each team called a timeout, Francis rolled out to his right and threw long for Junior Simpson on a play that Simpson said the Patriots call “Hail Mary.”

Simpson, who hauled in a 20-yard TD pass in the third quarter from Francis that knotted the game at the time at 21-21, was able to get behind the Outlaws' secondary and made a spectacular catch at the Marlow 21.