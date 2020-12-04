High school football, Week 14: Metro Christian rallies past Marlow, 35-31

Facing a fourth-and-23 and with the season on the line, top-ranked Metro Christian dialed up a play the Patriots had not practiced all season.
The play resulted in a 54-yard pass completion and, one play later, quarterback Kirk Francis connected with wide receiver Malachi Penland on a 26-yard touchdown pass with 47 seconds remaining to rally Metro Christian to a 35-31 victory against previously unbeaten Marlow in a Class 2A quarterfinal game Friday night at Patriot Stadium.
With the win, the defending state champion Patriots (10-2) will meet No. 6 Oklahoma Christian School (11-0) in the semifinals next Friday or Saturday. The site of the game will be determined by a coin flip.
With just 90 seconds remaining and trailing 31-28, a semifinal berth seemed unlikely when Metro Christian faced a fourth-and-23 from its 25-yard line.
After each team called a timeout, Francis rolled out to his right and threw long for Junior Simpson on a play that Simpson said the Patriots call “Hail Mary.”
Simpson, who hauled in a 20-yard TD pass in the third quarter from Francis that knotted the game at the time at 21-21, was able to get behind the Outlaws' secondary and made a spectacular catch at the Marlow 21.
“We had actually planned to call that play earlier in the game but didn’t,” Simpson, a senior wideout, said. “I had no doubt that I was going to come down with the ball. We don’t run that play ever in practice.”
After Simpson’s catch, a procedure penalty against the Patriots moved the ball back to the 26. Francis then tossed the game-winner — his fourth touchdown pass of the night — to Penland, who snared the ball at the two-yard line before he tightroped the sideline into the end zone.
“He (Penland) won the game for us,” Simpson said of the Patriots’ go-ahead touchdown in the final minute. “Malachi made a great catch and Kirk made a great throw on the play.”
Penland also had a four-yard TD reception from Francis in the second quarter.
After Metro Christian had moved in front 28-21 — its first lead of the contest— in the third quarter on a Francis TD pass to Cade Gibson, Marlow rallied.
The Outlaws (11-1) drove inside the Patriots’ 10-yard line but had to settle for Jace Gilbert’s 22-yard field goal to cut Marlow’s deficit to 28-24 with 8:39 remaining in the fourth period.
Then, on the Patriots’ ensuing offensive series, Marlow’s Josiah Johnson blocked a punt to give the Outlaws possession on the Patriots’ 32 with 6:05 to play.
Six plays later, Marlow faced a fourth-and-four from the eight-yard line. After a timeout, Gilbert lofted a pass in the left flat to Kyle Wilson, who bounced into the end zone to put the Outlaws back in front, 31-28, with 2:33 to go.
That set the stage for all the drama on Metro Christian’s game-winning touchdown drive.
“I was really proud of our team tonight,” Patriots head coach Jerad McCoy said. “It was really deflating to fall behind like we did after we had come back to take the lead.”
Gilbert, the Outlaws quarterback who rushed for a game-high 98 yards on 12 carries, figured in all of Marlow’s scoring.
He opened the scoring with a 36-yard touchdown run in the first quarter before adding TD jaunts of two yards and one yard in the second quarter as the Outlaws took a 21-14 lead at halftime.
Levi Korir finished with 62 yards rushing for Metro and had a 19-yard TD scamper in the opening quarter.
Simpson ended up with 7 receptions for 131 yards while Penland had eight grabs for 98 yards.
