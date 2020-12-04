High school football, Week 14: Lincoln Christian runs past OKC Heritage Hall to reach 3A title game, 35-27

Kolbe Katsis fueled top-ranked Lincoln Christian past third-ranked Heritage Hall 35-27 in the Class 3A semifinals Friday night at Dennis Byrd Stadium.
The defending state champion Bulldogs (12-0) will face second-ranked Holland Hall in the title game at 7 p.m. Friday at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
This was the third consecutive season Lincoln Christian and Heritage Hall met in the semifinals. The Chargers won a wild 69-34 shootout in 2018 while the Bulldogs rolled 33-6 last year.
Katsis made sure that Lincoln Christian took the rubber match, despite limited touches. He gained 188 yards on five carries, caught three passes for 72 yards, and had three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving).
“I love my teammates and love my line,” Katsis said. “They blocked perfectly. This is truly a blessing. I can’t say enough about Heritage Hall. They are a great program.”
The Bulldogs also came up big on defense, allowing zero points in the second half. They had three key stops, including an interception from Grant Kaste in the end zone with 1:25 to play.
“Our defense made some great adjustments at halftime,” Lincoln Christian head coach Jerry Ricke said. “I am so proud of them.”
The Chargers were ahead 27-21 at the half. The Bulldogs went back on top on the first drive of the second half on a 52-yard touchdown strike from Chase Hudson to Katsis at the 9:47 mark of the third period.
The Lincoln Christian defense then came up with a couple of key stops, including one at its 20 with 6 seconds left in the third quarter.
Hudson then found the end zone from 10 yards out on a fourth-and-2 play with 6:26 remaining in the fourth period.
“I can’t say enough about Chase Hudson,” Ricke said. “He has gotten it done all year with a great spirit.”
The Chargers came close to possibly forcing overtime. They narrowly missed a touchdown pass on third down from the Bulldog 17 with 1:31 left.
On the next play, Kaste got his interception and Lincoln Christian only had to kneel down a couple of times to seal the deal.
“Hats off to Heritage Hall,” Ricke said. “They know how to win and their kids play so hard. This is definitely a feather in our cap.”
Lincoln Christian scored on its opening possession, courtesy of a 1-yard plunge from Hudson at the 7:41 mark of the first quarter.
Katsis set up that score after he intercepted a half-back pass and returned it 25 yards to the Heritage Hall 36 three minutes prior.
The Chargers drew even on a 33-yard scoring strike from Will Paque to Davis Duncan with 4:24 remaining in the first period.
Katsis, however, answered 51 seconds later with some nimble footwork down the right sideline en route to a 71-yard touchdown run.
Heritage Hall tied it up again after a 25-yard touchdown connection from Paque to Orie Walker on a fourth-down play with 1:10 left in the first quarter.
The Chargers took the lead when K.J. Evans scored from 13 yards out with 9:25 remaining in the second quarter.
Gavin Freeman extended the Heritage Hall advantage on a 67-yard punt return, but the extra point was blocked, keeping the score at 27-14 with 6:58 left in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs needed just one play to respond, 12 seconds later. Katsis did the honors again as he raced 80 yards to the house. That set the stage for the second half.
