High school football, Week 14: Lincoln Christian runs past OKC Heritage Hall to reach 3A title game, 35-27

The Lincoln Christian defense then came up with a couple of key stops, including one at its 20 with 6 seconds left in the third quarter.

Hudson then found the end zone from 10 yards out on a fourth-and-2 play with 6:26 remaining in the fourth period.

“I can’t say enough about Chase Hudson,” Ricke said. “He has gotten it done all year with a great spirit.”

The Chargers came close to possibly forcing overtime. They narrowly missed a touchdown pass on third down from the Bulldog 17 with 1:31 left.

On the next play, Kaste got his interception and Lincoln Christian only had to kneel down a couple of times to seal the deal.

“Hats off to Heritage Hall,” Ricke said. “They know how to win and their kids play so hard. This is definitely a feather in our cap.”

Lincoln Christian scored on its opening possession, courtesy of a 1-yard plunge from Hudson at the 7:41 mark of the first quarter.

Katsis set up that score after he intercepted a half-back pass and returned it 25 yards to the Heritage Hall 36 three minutes prior.

The Chargers drew even on a 33-yard scoring strike from Will Paque to Davis Duncan with 4:24 remaining in the first period.