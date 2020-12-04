High school football, Week 14: Dutch dominates Stigler, punches ticket to 3A title game

A few moments after Holland Hall wrapped up its first state title game berth Friday night, head coach Tag Gross gathered his players and asked them, "How many picks did we wind up with?"
The Dutch came up with so many — six — even Gross had lost track.
Second-ranked Holland Hall cashed in many of the interceptions and rolled to a 49-14 victory over visiting No. 4 Stigler in the Class 3A semifinals Friday night at Hardesty Field.
Holland Hall (11-0) advances to the state final against top-ranked Lincoln Christian at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the University of Central Oklahoma's Wantland Stadium. Stigler (11-2) was in its first semifinal since 1971.
"Our defense played so well," said Dutch junior Holt Heldebrand, who had two of the interceptions. "Defense wins championships."
Zane Woodham had two touchdown runs and an interception. After Stigler had some early success with jet sweeps and read options, Woodham said the Dutch made some adjustments and shut down the Panthers' ground game.
"Once you have to start throwing the ball, our DBs will pick it," Woodham said.
But the biggest interception may have been come from lineman Noah Shepherd with the score tied 7-7 midway through the second quarter.
"It was a huge interception," Gross said. "Noah is smart, he was looking out for screens and recognized that play."
Seven plays later, Woodham's 1-yard TD run gave Holland Hall a 14-7 lead.
Heldebrand's second interception set up quarterback Wallace Clark's 16-yard TD run that increased Holland Hall's lead to 21-7 with 3:15 left before halftime.
"I was in the right place at the right time," Heldebrand said about both his interceptions.
Stigler blocked a Holland Hall punt with 13 seconds left at the Dutch 35. After two Dutch penalties, Stigler missed a 27-yard field goal to end the half.
Holland Hall was assessed 115 penalty yards in the first half, a big portion on six offensive holding calls that erased four TDs.
"It was frustrating," Gross said. "But we know we always have our defense."
Woodham's interception early in the third quarter set up Clark's 25-yard TD strike to Marc Gouldsby. Later in the period, Nunu Campbell scored on a 27-yard interception return for a 35-7 lead.
In the fourth, Woodham's 1-yard TD run made it 42-7. Stigler responded with quarterback Darren Manes' 1-yard TD run after a 76-yard pass to Grayson Gilmore. But Brenden Terry returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards to complete the scoring with 4:56 left.
The teams traded interceptions to open the game, with Heldebrand's pick setting up a 15-play, 62-yard drive, capped by Clark's 2-yard TD run.
After a short Dutch punt that followed a nullified TD pass, Stigler took advantage and drove 53 yards in seven plays early in the second quarter. Bruce Engle rumbled over defenders and scored the tying TD on a 26-yard run.
But Shepherd then came up with his pivotal interception to begin a run of five consecutive TDs that will send Holland Hall to a state final for the first time in its five years as an OSSAA member.
"Goin' to state — greatest feeling in the world," Heldebrand said. "That's what we've worked for all year."
