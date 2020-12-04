High school football, Week 14: Dutch dominates Stigler, punches ticket to 3A title game

A few moments after Holland Hall wrapped up its first state title game berth Friday night, head coach Tag Gross gathered his players and asked them, "How many picks did we wind up with?"

The Dutch came up with so many — six — even Gross had lost track.

Second-ranked Holland Hall cashed in many of the interceptions and rolled to a 49-14 victory over visiting No. 4 Stigler in the Class 3A semifinals Friday night at Hardesty Field.

Holland Hall (11-0) advances to the state final against top-ranked Lincoln Christian at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the University of Central Oklahoma's Wantland Stadium. Stigler (11-2) was in its first semifinal since 1971.

"Our defense played so well," said Dutch junior Holt Heldebrand, who had two of the interceptions. "Defense wins championships."

Zane Woodham had two touchdown runs and an interception. After Stigler had some early success with jet sweeps and read options, Woodham said the Dutch made some adjustments and shut down the Panthers' ground game.

"Once you have to start throwing the ball, our DBs will pick it," Woodham said.