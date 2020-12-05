High school football, Week 14: Class 6AII title game: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

Choctaw misses big chance

Choctaw opened the fourth quarter at the Bixby 12, and needed only a field goal to forge a tie and a touchdown would have given the Yellowjackets their first lead. But on third-and-5 from the 7, Jakeb Snyder's goal-line interception and 30-yard return kept the Spartans ahead and gave them decent field position to help them grind out the win.

Fourth down: Game MVPs

Offense: Braylin Presley, Bixby

Presley had 33 rushes for 206 yards. Late in the first quarter, his 28-yard TD run gave the Spartans a 14-7 lead they never relinquished. He also had a highlight-reel run of 50 yards in the second quarter. He gained only 27 yards in the second half, but his first-half production proved to be enough for Bixby. Presley has a history of big performances in the state final as he scored the winning touchdown late in last year's 40-36 victory over Stillwater.

Defense: Jakeb Snyder