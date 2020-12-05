High school football, Week 14: Class 6AII title game: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Bixby wins with its defense
During Bixby's 36-game winning streak, the Spartans' offense has captured most of the spotlight and posted prolific numbers. But on Saturday night, it was their defense that was the difference. With Bixby's offense totally shut down in the second half, the Spartans' defense pitched a shutout after halftime to hold on for the 17-14 victory.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Bixby's pass rush saves the night
Choctaw's offensive line did a solid job for a while, but Bixby's pass rush eventually overwhelmed the Yellowjackets. On the final series of downs after Choctaw converted a fourth-and-9 with a 14-yard pass to the Bixby 49, the Spartans came up with three sacks on the next four plays, including sacks by Jack Puckett on the first two downs. On fourth down, several Spartans buried Choctaw quarterback Steele Wasel, keeping him from launching a Hail Mary. Bixby had 10 sacks, including 3½ by Puckett and two each from Jersey Robb and Macqeilen Ware.
Third down: Turning point
Choctaw misses big chance
Choctaw opened the fourth quarter at the Bixby 12, and needed only a field goal to forge a tie and a touchdown would have given the Yellowjackets their first lead. But on third-and-5 from the 7, Jakeb Snyder's goal-line interception and 30-yard return kept the Spartans ahead and gave them decent field position to help them grind out the win.
Fourth down: Game MVPs
Offense: Braylin Presley, Bixby
Presley had 33 rushes for 206 yards. Late in the first quarter, his 28-yard TD run gave the Spartans a 14-7 lead they never relinquished. He also had a highlight-reel run of 50 yards in the second quarter. He gained only 27 yards in the second half, but his first-half production proved to be enough for Bixby. Presley has a history of big performances in the state final as he scored the winning touchdown late in last year's 40-36 victory over Stillwater.
Defense: Jakeb Snyder
Snyder, a sophomore defensive back, not only had the game-saving interception, but earlier in that Choctaw drive made a TD-saving tackle on La'trell Ray's 35-yard run to the Bixby 33. Snyder had three tackles overall and a pass breakup. Also coming up big for Bixby were Tanner Doyle and Jersey Robb with eight tackles each. Puckett had 4½ tackles for losses.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
