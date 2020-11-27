High school football, Week 13 roundup: Lincoln Christian dominates; McAlester rallies

3A: Lincoln Christian 63, Anadarko 20
Chase Hudson averaged more than six yards a carry but didn’t reach the 100-yard rushing mark Friday night. But that didn’t stop him from accounting for six of Lincoln Christian’s eight offensive touchdowns against Anadarko at Dennis Byrd Stadium.
Hudson rushed for 88 yards and five touchdowns — while also passing for a touchdown — to propel Class 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian over the Warriors to reach the semifinals against Heritage Hall next week at a site to be determined.
“Huge quarterfinal win for us,” said Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke, whose team limited Anadarko to 97 yards rushing. “Just really proud of how hard our kids played the whole night. Tyler Johnson, Daymon Levell, and Eli Shearrer really played well stopping Anadarko‘s run game.”
It was Max Brown who scored on a 19-yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the game to put the Bulldogs in front 7-0, and Hudson followed five minutes later on a 1-yard TD run to increase Lincoln Christian’s lead to 14-0.
Anadarko (8-4) was able to cut the deficit to 14-6 on Karsen Williams’ 9-yard touchdown pass to Blayke Brower before the end of the first quarter. But by the time the Warriors scored again, they trailed 35-6.
In the second quarter, Brown scored on a 10-yard touchdown run, and he also completed a 22-yard TD pass to Jordan Marsh. Hudson also added another 1-yard scoring run.
The third quarter was all Hudson’s with touchdown runs of 1, 4 and 47 yards.
The Bulldogs totaled 471 yards on offense with 201 yards on the ground and 270 yards through the air. Kolbe Katsis added six catches for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs, the reigning 3A state champions.
“Chase Hudson has a huge night running the ball with 5 TDs and also threw for another TD,” Ricke said. “Kolbe Katsis, Grant Kaste and Jordan Marsh all pitched in with some huge catches. We will have to have a great week of practice as we get ready to play a great team in Heritage Hall in the semis.”
Class 5A: McAlester 43, El Reno 41 (OT)
The sixth-ranked Buffaloes trailed No. 7 El Reno 35-19 at the end of the third quarter. The Buffaloes — still down by a score — had 47 seconds to go 74 yards for a touchdown if they wanted to have a chance.
McAlester overcame all of that to prevail in overtime.
McAlester quarterback Trent Boatright completed a 42-yard pass to Gavin Johnson to reach El Reno’s 1-yard line with 9 seconds remaining. From there, Erik McCarty scored on a 1-yard run and Boatright tacked on the 2-point conversion run to tie the game at 35.
In overtime, McCarty scored on a 4-yard run, and the Buffaloes converted the two-point conversion.
El Reno responded on Dorian Plumley’s 1-yard touchdown run, but McAlester stopped the two-point conversion and completed the comeback.
Up next for McAlester will be a game against Bishop McGuinness in the semifinals.
Records: McAlester 9-2; El Reno 8-3.
Class 3A: Stigler 49, Kingston 14
Darren Manes threw for 316 yards and six touchdowns for the fourth-ranked Panthers. Manes threw a 9-yard TD pass to Lakin Bass, a 22-yard TD to Grayson Gilmore, an 80-yard TD to Braden Drewry, a 28-yard TD to Gilmore, a 51-yard TD to Drewry and an 11-yard TD to Bass.
Manes also added a 1-yard touchdown run for Stigler’s second score in the game.
Stigler led 35-0 before Kingston’s first score -- Jase Hayes’ 51-yard TD pass to Cole Morgan.
The Panthers finished with 521 total yards while limiting Kingston to 208. Stigler also had eight sacks on defense.
Stigler advances to face Holland Hall in the 3A semifinals.
Records: Stigler 11-1; Kingston 11-1.
Class B: Regent Prep 48, Wetumka 0
It only took two halves of football for the Rams to advance to the Class B quarterfinals, where they’ll face Shattuck.
To get there, Regent Prep used 383 yards of offense, including Seth Streeter’s 10-of-19 performance for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Streeter had touchdown passes of 31 and 62 yards to Warren Brown, who finished with five catches for 125 yards and two scores.
On the ground, Matthew Lopp had eight carries for 125 yards and four touchdowns -- runs of 15, 9, 64 and 5 yards.
The Rams limited Wetumka only 142 total yards.
Records: Regent Prep 10-1; Wetumka 4-7.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
