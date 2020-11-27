High school football, Week 13 roundup: Lincoln Christian dominates; McAlester rallies

In the second quarter, Brown scored on a 10-yard touchdown run, and he also completed a 22-yard TD pass to Jordan Marsh. Hudson also added another 1-yard scoring run.

The third quarter was all Hudson’s with touchdown runs of 1, 4 and 47 yards.

The Bulldogs totaled 471 yards on offense with 201 yards on the ground and 270 yards through the air. Kolbe Katsis added six catches for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs, the reigning 3A state champions.

“Chase Hudson has a huge night running the ball with 5 TDs and also threw for another TD,” Ricke said. “Kolbe Katsis, Grant Kaste and Jordan Marsh all pitched in with some huge catches. We will have to have a great week of practice as we get ready to play a great team in Heritage Hall in the semis.”

Class 5A: McAlester 43, El Reno 41 (OT)

The sixth-ranked Buffaloes trailed No. 7 El Reno 35-19 at the end of the third quarter. The Buffaloes — still down by a score — had 47 seconds to go 74 yards for a touchdown if they wanted to have a chance.

McAlester overcame all of that to prevail in overtime.