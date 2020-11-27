High school football, Week 13: MWC Carl Albert cruises past Bishop Kelley, 36-20

MIDWEST CITY — The setting at Gary Rose Stadium can be overwhelming to visitors, with reminders of Midwest City Carl Albert’s 15 state football championships impossible to miss, prominently displayed from press boxes on both sides of the field.

The aura usually is an ally of the Titans, and it proved to be so again Friday night. As they have so many times against so many quality opponents through the years, the top-ranked Titans cruised in their Class 5A quarterfinal, beating No. 4 Bishop Kelley 36-20 behind 79 yards rushing and three touchdowns from their latest standout running back, Kentrell Bizzell.

Carl Albert (9-1) will face No. 2 Collinsville (11-0) in next week’s semifinals, with the date and time to be set by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

Kelley (9-2) is finished after a game in which the Comets struggled, committing four turnovers and managing only five first downs through three quarters. The Comets scored three late touchdowns against Carl Albert’s backups, including a 13-yard scoring run by Owen Heinecke, who rushed for 93 yards on 19 carries and caught four passes for 68 yards but fumbled three times.

The Comets also surrendered a blocked punt and a safety, falling behind 36-0 before their late flourish.