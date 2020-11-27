High school football, Week 13: MWC Carl Albert cruises past Bishop Kelley, 36-20

MIDWEST CITY — The setting at Gary Rose Stadium can be overwhelming to visitors, with reminders of Midwest City Carl Albert’s 15 state football championships impossible to miss, prominently displayed from press boxes on both sides of the field.
The aura usually is an ally of the Titans, and it proved to be so again Friday night. As they have so many times against so many quality opponents through the years, the top-ranked Titans cruised in their Class 5A quarterfinal, beating No. 4 Bishop Kelley 36-20 behind 79 yards rushing and three touchdowns from their latest standout running back, Kentrell Bizzell.
Carl Albert (9-1) will face No. 2 Collinsville (11-0) in next week’s semifinals, with the date and time to be set by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Kelley (9-2) is finished after a game in which the Comets struggled, committing four turnovers and managing only five first downs through three quarters. The Comets scored three late touchdowns against Carl Albert’s backups, including a 13-yard scoring run by Owen Heinecke, who rushed for 93 yards on 19 carries and caught four passes for 68 yards but fumbled three times.
The Comets also surrendered a blocked punt and a safety, falling behind 36-0 before their late flourish.
“You can’t have your worst game of the season when you play Carl Albert,” Kelley coach J.J. Tappana said. “Obviously, you’re always going to have a tough game when you play them, but most of our injuries were self-inflicted. We just didn’t play well.
“Carl Albert is like a rattlesnake. They’re going to be real patient and then you’ll make a mistake and the wheels will fall off and they’ll bite you. That’s what happened.”
Kelley is 0-3 against Carl Albert all-time, with previous losses coming in the 1999 and 2009 postseasons. Carl Albert went on to win the state title both years.
“My coaches and I, we know the lore of Carl Albert,” Tappana said. “But our kids weren’t intimidated by it. … But (Carl Albert) is good. You’ve got to give it up to them. They play hard. They play physical. They’re just a really good program. We’re a really good program, but we need to take that next step.”
Two turnovers and a blocked punt in the first quarter put the Comets in an early hole. On Kelley’s first offensive snap, Heinecke fumbled and the Titans recovered at the Kelley 16. Bizzell scored on a 1-yard run with 7:35 left in the first quarter to give Carl Albert the lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
The Comets avoided damage after the blocked punt -- which was returned for a touchdown that was wiped out by a Carl Albert penalty -- because the Titans then fumbled the ball back to Kelley. But the Titans’ Dondi King intercepted a pass by Kelley quarterback Gabe Harju and returned it to the Kelley 18, setting up a 16-yard touchdown run by Bizzell with 2:27 left in the first quarter.
Carl Albert kicker Thomas Eddy booted a 41-yard field goal with 7:51 left in the second quarter and on the Titans’ next series, they marched 76 yards, with Bizzell scoring on a 6-yard run 55 seconds before halftime.
Kelley managed only 84 yards of offense in the half.
"Our defense was huge,” Carl Albert coach Mike Corley said. “I'm really proud of the defense. The offense played well, too, but … defensively, we really got after them from the get-go. I thought that set the tone."
The Titans went up 31-0 on an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Harris to Houston Russell early in the third quarter, then tacked on a 40-yard field goal by Eddy. Carl Albert later fumbled while going into the end zone, but even that worked out for the Titans, as a swarm of Titans smothered Heinecke in the end zone for a safety.
Russell caught five passes for 76 yards, while Harris completed 13-of-18 passes for 156 yards for the Titans.
Harju threw late scoring passes of 47 yards to Jeremiah Besses and 29 yards to Grayson Hall. Harju completed 9-of-19 passes for 166 yards.
