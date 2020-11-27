High school football, Week 13: Metro Christian holds off Vian, 34-22

Quarterbacks Kirk Francis and Colton Cook combined to do heavy damage for No. 1 Metro Christian in the first half against No. 2 Vian in what looked like a probable blowout at halftime.
Vian, however, had other ideas. But in the end, Metro Christian was able to hold off a gritty Vian for a 34-22 victory Friday night in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs at Metro Christian.
Francis and Cook combined to pass for 293 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant first half as the Patriots led 34-8 at halftime. Francis had 197 of his 267 yards passing in the half, and Cook had all of his 98 yards passing in the half.
"We trust both of those guys to run our offense, and both of them have done an outstanding job all year," Metro Christian coach Jared McCoy said.
Metro Christian (9-2) blistered an outstanding Vian defense led by Arkansas commit Solomon Wright in the first half, despite Wright almost living in the Patriots' backfield. But Francis, who came in in relief on the second series, and Cook were too much for the Wolverines.
Only a sophomore, Francis relieved the senior Cook on Metro's second possession, briefly fumbled a shotgun snap but recovered on the play to complete a 37-yard touchdown pass to Larry Edwards with 6:12 left in the first quarter to open the scoring.
A 52-yard pass from Cook to Levi Korir on a screen pass with four seconds left in the quarter upped the lead to 13-0. That was followed by a 12-yarder from Francis to Malachi Penland early in the second quarter to increase the lead to 20-0.
Vian (9-2) finally got on the board after a 63-yard kickoff return by Xavin Lackey set up a 22-yard touchdown pass from Diego Ramos to Isaiah Teehee with 9:31 remaining in the half. A subsequent conversion pass from Ramos to Teehee made it 20-8, and it appeared Vian was right back in the game.
But ensuing scores by Cook, on a 3-yard run on fourth-and-1, and by Edwards on a 16-yard toss from Francis with 19 seconds remaining in the half gave Metro what seemed like an insurmountable lead.
The game figured to be a close one considering it was a rematch of Metro Christians' 42-34 victory in the state championship game last season. But the Patriots dominated from almost the start of the first half until halftime.
Vian came out fighting in the second half, scoring on its first possession after inserting running back Javyn Wright at quarterback.
Wright then completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Teehee less than a minute into the half. A 6-yard TD pass from Diego Romas to Elijah Wright cut the margin to 34-22 midway through the third quarter.
But Metro Christian, despite not scoring in the second half, did enough on offense, to go with a tough defense, and staved off the hearty Vian comeback attempt.
"We knew at 34-8 we were going to have to come and play because Vian would make adjustments," McCoy said. "That's as good a football team as you will find in 2A."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!