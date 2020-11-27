High school football, Week 13: Metro Christian holds off Vian, 34-22

Quarterbacks Kirk Francis and Colton Cook combined to do heavy damage for No. 1 Metro Christian in the first half against No. 2 Vian in what looked like a probable blowout at halftime.

Vian, however, had other ideas. But in the end, Metro Christian was able to hold off a gritty Vian for a 34-22 victory Friday night in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs at Metro Christian.

Francis and Cook combined to pass for 293 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant first half as the Patriots led 34-8 at halftime. Francis had 197 of his 267 yards passing in the half, and Cook had all of his 98 yards passing in the half.

"We trust both of those guys to run our offense, and both of them have done an outstanding job all year," Metro Christian coach Jared McCoy said.

Metro Christian (9-2) blistered an outstanding Vian defense led by Arkansas commit Solomon Wright in the first half, despite Wright almost living in the Patriots' backfield. But Francis, who came in in relief on the second series, and Cook were too much for the Wolverines.

Only a sophomore, Francis relieved the senior Cook on Metro's second possession, briefly fumbled a shotgun snap but recovered on the play to complete a 37-yard touchdown pass to Larry Edwards with 6:12 left in the first quarter to open the scoring.