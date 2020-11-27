High school football, Week 13: McGuinness ends Coweta's run, 39-12

COWETA — The Coweta Tigers were unable to contain OKC Bishop McGuinness quarterback Luke Tarman and couldn’t extend the school’s most successful football season in 22 years.

Tarman, a heady dual-threat senior, ran for three touchdowns and threw for two Friday, pacing the No. 5 Irish to a 39-12 win over the No. 3 Tigers in a Class 5A quarterfinal playoff game before an estimated 3,000 spectators in Tiger Field.

Tarman rushed for 221 yards and passed for another 110, playing as advertised as the Irish punched their ticket to the semifinals for the fifth time in six years.

He was particularly effective on third and fourth downs, able to run for first-down yards or throw for it to receivers Cole Limber and Gavin Johnson, who each had a TD reception.

He had a 44-yard TD pass to Limber in the first quarter and a 58-yard scoring run in the second quarter, but his fourth-down, 11-yard scoring run in the third quarter made it 25-6 and was a dagger for the Tigers, trying to rally from an early 18-0 deficit.

With Tarman in the pocket looking for an open receiver, three Tigers came blitzing up the middle, but he lowered his head, slipped between all three and raced to the end zone for a score that made it 25-6.