High school football, Week 13: McGuinness ends Coweta's run, 39-12

COWETA — The Coweta Tigers were unable to contain OKC Bishop McGuinness quarterback Luke Tarman and couldn’t extend the school’s most successful football season in 22 years.
Tarman, a heady dual-threat senior, ran for three touchdowns and threw for two Friday, pacing the No. 5 Irish to a 39-12 win over the No. 3 Tigers in a Class 5A quarterfinal playoff game before an estimated 3,000 spectators in Tiger Field.
Tarman rushed for 221 yards and passed for another 110, playing as advertised as the Irish punched their ticket to the semifinals for the fifth time in six years.
He was particularly effective on third and fourth downs, able to run for first-down yards or throw for it to receivers Cole Limber and Gavin Johnson, who each had a TD reception.
He had a 44-yard TD pass to Limber in the first quarter and a 58-yard scoring run in the second quarter, but his fourth-down, 11-yard scoring run in the third quarter made it 25-6 and was a dagger for the Tigers, trying to rally from an early 18-0 deficit.
With Tarman in the pocket looking for an open receiver, three Tigers came blitzing up the middle, but he lowered his head, slipped between all three and raced to the end zone for a score that made it 25-6.
It was like that all night. Tarman seemed to be just in reach of Tigers would-be tacklers — until he wasn’t.
“He’s been in these kinds of games so many times that he knows what to do,” Coweta coach Tim Harper said. “And there’s such a thing as playing too hard. There were times when we overran him and let him get away. But he’s a good player.”
McGuinness (9-2), which has lost to No. 1 Carl Albert in three of the last four 5A championship games, advances to play the Titans in the semifinals next weekend, at a time and site to be determined by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Coweta (10-2), hopeful of reaching the semifinals for only the third time in school history, scored its fewest points since a season-opening, 28-0 loss to Wagoner and saw its 10-game losing streak broken.
But there were things to celebrate in 2020. The Tigers captured a district title and had the most wins in a season since 1998.
“(McGuinness) played like a (team) that’s been here before and we didn’t and maybe that’s my fault. Maybe I didn’t do a very good job of getting them ready,” Harper said. “But I’m super proud of these Coweta Tigers. They came to practice and worked hard every day."
With Tarman in control, the Irish sped to TDs on their first three possessions. He capped the first drive with his 44-yard bomb to Linder on a post route and streaked 58 yards on the third.
In between, Michael Taffe scored from 2 yards out. With 7:22 left in the second quarter, the visitors led 18-0 and the only reason it wasn’t more is because Coweta’s Justin Hines blocked two extra points and then McGuinness failed on a two-point pass on a third conversion try.
Gage Hamm finally got the Tigers going in two plays. He threw 36 yards to sophomore Mason Ford and followed with a 27-yard scoring strike to Gunnar McCullough and with 4:15 left in the first half, the Tigers had life.
Coweta then held the Irish to start the third quarter and had a chance to close the margin further, but the Tigers couldn’t move the ball. On his next possession, Tarman led his team on a 70-yard drive and capped it with his 11-yard TD run on fourth down.
Hamm finished with 216 passing yards, but was held to a season-low 29 rushing yards.
“We didn’t play our best game tonight,” the junior quarterback said. “But we’ll be back."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!