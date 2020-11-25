High school football: Week 13 kickoff with Jenks LB Tyson Ward

Numbers to know

515: Career tackles by Jenks’ Tyson Ward. The senior LB had 283 in his first two varsity seasons at Lincoln Christian and totals 232 in two seasons with the No. 2 Trojans, who face No. 1 Owasso in the 6A Division I semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Broken Arrow.

45: Consecutive starts by Pawhuska’s Dylan Doyal. The senior OL/NG has started every game of his high school career, part of 27 wins over the last three years as the Class A No. 1 Huskies host Warner in a third-round game at 7 p.m. Friday.

38: Career rushing games with 100 yards or more by Stillwater’s Qwontrel Walker. The senior RB ranks eighth in Oklahoma career rushing with 7,456 yards as the Pioneers play Choctaw in the 6A Division II semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday at Owasso.

Players to watch

Max Brown, QB, Lincoln Christian

Powerful dual-threat junior completes 76.5% of his passes and has accounted for 37 TDs as the 3A No. 1 Bulldogs host Anadarko, seeking their 25th consecutive win.

Hayden Fry, RB/LB, Cushing