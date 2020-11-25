High school football: Week 13 kickoff with Jenks LB Tyson Ward

Numbers to know
515: Career tackles by Jenks’ Tyson Ward. The senior LB had 283 in his first two varsity seasons at Lincoln Christian and totals 232 in two seasons with the No. 2 Trojans, who face No. 1 Owasso in the 6A Division I semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Broken Arrow.
45: Consecutive starts by Pawhuska’s Dylan Doyal. The senior OL/NG has started every game of his high school career, part of 27 wins over the last three years as the Class A No. 1 Huskies host Warner in a third-round game at 7 p.m. Friday.
38: Career rushing games with 100 yards or more by Stillwater’s Qwontrel Walker. The senior RB ranks eighth in Oklahoma career rushing with 7,456 yards as the Pioneers play Choctaw in the 6A Division II semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday at Owasso.
Players to watch
Max Brown, QB, Lincoln Christian
Powerful dual-threat junior completes 76.5% of his passes and has accounted for 37 TDs as the 3A No. 1 Bulldogs host Anadarko, seeking their 25th consecutive win.
Hayden Fry, RB/LB, Cushing
Rushed for 104 yards and a TD and made 13 tackles in the 34-30 upset of Weatherford. The No. 6 Tigers visit No. 4 Hilldale in a 4A quarterfinal game.
Gunnar McCollough, TE, Coweta
Key receiving target in high-scoring offense averages 15.1 yards per catch as the 5A No. 3 Tigers host No. 5 OKC Bishop McGuinness for a quarterfinal game.
Reese Roller, MLB/RB, Verdigris
Sophomore has doubled the school season sacks record with 22 and ranks sixth nationally. The No. 6 Cards visit No. 3 Heritage Hall in a 3A quarterfinal.
Talyn Shettron, WR, Edmond Santa Fe
Four-star, University of Oklahoma commit has 14 receiving TDs as the Wolves face off against Union in the 6A Division I semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Owasso.
