High school football: Week 13 features pair of 2019 state title rematches -- Owasso-Jenks, Metro-Vian

3. 6AI semifinal: No. 3 Union vs. No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe

The outlook: These teams meet in the playoffs for the third time in four years.

When/Where: 7 p.m. Saturday at Owasso

Records: Union 6-4; Edmond Santa Fe 9-2

Running back matchup: Union's AJ Green has 1,215 rushing yards and 18 TDs, but defenses can't afford to totally focus on him with Rovaughn Banks and Junior Smith also in the backfield -- all three had TDs last week. Santa Fe's Ethan Hyche is the 6AI-1 co-player of the year with 1,658 rushing yards and 26 TDs while Micah Snoddy has added 812 rushing yards and 10 TDs. Snoddy carried the load last week against Westmoore with 19 rushes for 100 yards.

Series record: Union leads 4-0, with a 31-6 victory in their last meeting in the 2018 quarterfinals.

4. 6AII semifinal: No. 1 Bixby vs. No. 3 Midwest City

Outlook: These teams meet in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year with three semifinal matchups during that span -- all won by Bixby.

When/Where: 7 p.m. Saturday at Jenks

Records: Bixby 9-0; Midwest City 7-2