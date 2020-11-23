High school football: Week 13 features pair of 2019 state title rematches -- Owasso-Jenks, Metro-Vian

All playoff games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. Class 6AI semifinal: No. 1 Owasso vs. No. 2 Jenks
Where: Broken Arrow
The outlook: A rematch of Owasso's 14-6 win in last year's state title game.
Records: Owasso 11-0; Jenks 9-1
Quarterback matchup: Owasso sophomore Austin Havens has completed 113-of-180 passes for 1,910 yards and 23 touchdowns. Jenks senior Stephen Kittleman is 129-of-190 for 1,950 yards and 23 TDs.
Series history: Jenks leads 51-15, but Owasso has won the past three meetings, with the last two coming in the playoffs.
2. 2A quarterfinal: No. 2 Vian at No. 1 Metro Christian
The outlook: A rematch of Metro's 42-34 win in last year's state title game -- the first meeting between the teams.
Records: Vian 9-1; Metro Christian 8-2
Notable: Arkansas nose guard Solomon Wright has 28 tackles for losses this season as he leads a Vian defense that has not allowed more than 12 points to a 2A opponent. Vian, since a 7-6 loss to Cascia Hall, has outscored its last four opponents 226-14. Linebacker Cade Gibson leads a Metro defense that has three shutouts during a seven-game winning streak. Gibson scored on a Pick-6 and on a 77-yard reception in last week's 47-0 win over Rejoice Christian, which was held to 95 yards. Metro's Malachi Penland had two TD catches in the game. ... Vian is 0-3 in games played in Tulsa over the past three years and 32-3 elsewhere.
3. 6AI semifinal: No. 3 Union vs. No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe
The outlook: These teams meet in the playoffs for the third time in four years.
When/Where: 7 p.m. Saturday at Owasso
Records: Union 6-4; Edmond Santa Fe 9-2
Running back matchup: Union's AJ Green has 1,215 rushing yards and 18 TDs, but defenses can't afford to totally focus on him with Rovaughn Banks and Junior Smith also in the backfield -- all three had TDs last week. Santa Fe's Ethan Hyche is the 6AI-1 co-player of the year with 1,658 rushing yards and 26 TDs while Micah Snoddy has added 812 rushing yards and 10 TDs. Snoddy carried the load last week against Westmoore with 19 rushes for 100 yards.
Series record: Union leads 4-0, with a 31-6 victory in their last meeting in the 2018 quarterfinals.
4. 6AII semifinal: No. 1 Bixby vs. No. 3 Midwest City
Outlook: These teams meet in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year with three semifinal matchups during that span -- all won by Bixby.
When/Where: 7 p.m. Saturday at Jenks
Records: Bixby 9-0; Midwest City 7-2
QB matchup: Bixby's Mason Williams has passed for 2,248 yards and 26 TDs, and has a rushing TD in his last three games. Midwest City, however, has been better than any opponent at defending against Williams, who has thrown for only 352 yards and one TD while being intercepted four times in two games against the Bombers. Midwest City's Deangelo Irvin Jr. accounted for 307 yards last week against B.T. Washington -- for the season he has passed for 1,822 yards and 15 TDs.
Series history: Bixby defeated Midwest City 42-10 in the quarterfinals last year, but barely survived, 24-21, in their 2018 semifinal meeting against the Bombers at Jenks and 14-12 in the 2017 semis.
5. 5A quarterfinal: No. 5 OKC McGuinness at No 3 Coweta
The outlook: Coweta looks for its first semifinal berth since 1998 against a program which has been to the state final in three of the past four years.
Records: McGuinness 9-2; Coweta 10-1
QB matchup -- McGuinness' Luke Tarman has passed for 1,685 yards, rushed for 1,820 and accounted for 42 TDs. In his career, Tarman has accounted for 8,136 yards and accounted for 102. Coweta's Gage Hamm has passed for 2,016 yards, rushed for 686 and accounted for 34 TDs.
Best of the rest
5A quarterfinal: No. 4 Bishop Kelley (9-1) at No. 1 MWC Carl Albert (8-1): Kelley needs another big game from Owen Heinecke, who rushed for 179 yards and three TDs in last week's 35-0 win over Tahlequah. Carl Albert has won four state titles in a row. The programs have met twice previously -- Carl Albert won 34-31 in the 2009 quarterfinals and 14-7 in the 1999 semifinals.
5A quarterfinal: No. 8 Guthrie (6-2) at No. 2 Collinsville (10-0): Guthrie looks to avenge a 35-10 loss in the 2018 quarterfinals. Collinsville received byes the past two weeks.
6AII semifinal: No. 2 Stillwater (9-0) vs. Choctaw (8-3), 1 p.m. Saturday at Owasso: Stillwater pounded Choctaw 62-12 in last year's semifinals as Qwontrel Walker rushed for 256 yards and five TDs. Walker scored six TDs in a a 74-14 win over Choctaw in the 2019 regular season.
4A quarterfinal: No. 5 Tuttle (11-1) at No. 1 Wagoner (11-0): The host Bulldogs have six shutouts and only allowed 46 points this year.
3A quarterfinal: No. 6 Verdigris (9-1) at No. 3 OKC Heritage Hall (9-1): The host Chargers are looking for their fifth state title in seven years.
