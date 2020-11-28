High school football, Week 13: Edmond Santa Fe holds off Union to advance to Class 6AI title game

Shettron, an Oklahoma commit regarded by many as the state’s top receiver, was held to two catches for 48 yards, but had a pair of interceptions in the fourth quarter after rarely playing on defense this year.

“He’s a good football player and he’s going to make a lot of plays, and unfortunately he made too many on us tonight,” Fridrich said.

Also making plays for Santa Fe was quarterback Scott Pfieffer, who threw three TD passes, including two to Angelo Rankin in the fourth quarter. Rankin also had an interception.

Another pivotal moment came early in the third quarter. With the Wolves leading 21-7, Union’s Devin Robinson returned an interception 30 yards to the Santa Fe 10. But Union turned the ball over on downs after a fourth-down incomplete pass from the 2.

In contrast, Santa Fe took full advantage of two early interceptions that ended Union’s first two possessions. Gavin Duverger came up with the first interception and after a Union penalty at the end of the return, the Wolves started their first drive at the Union 41.

Four plays later, Rankin caught a 3-yard TD pass from Pfieffer. Union’s Demarion Thomas blocked the extra-point kick.