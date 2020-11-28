High school football, Week 13: Choctaw upsets Stillwater on last-second field goal

OWASSO -- Choctaw coach Jake Corbin's conversation with kicker Tommy Yousey proved prophetic.
"I told him on Thursday, we're going to get you in a situation where you're going to have to kick a game-winner," Corbin said. "Fast forward 48 hours later, that's the case and he was able to get it done. I have full confidence in him."
Yousey's tiebreaking 25-yard field goal as time expired lifted the fourth-ranked Yellowjackets past No. 2 Stillwater 38-35 in the Class 6AII semifinals Saturday at Owasso Stadium.
Choctaw (9-2) advances to meet Saturday's Bixby-Midwest City winner in the title game at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the University of Central Oklahoma's Wantland Stadium. Stillwater (8-1), which defeated Choctaw 62-12 in last year's semifinals, was trying to reach the state final for the third year in a row. Qwontrel Walker had 176 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries for the Pioneers.
A see-saw game ended with Choctaw driving 59 yards in four plays to set up Yousey's kick. La'Trell Ray scampered 47 yards to the 20 on the first play. After a sack, Steele Wasel passed 20 yards to Jax Burchett, who made the diving catch at the 5. Wasel, who was 20-of-29 for 204 yards and two TDs, then took a 3-yard loss to set up Yousey on the left hashmark as the Yellowjackets barely got a timeout called with one second left.
"The kid is nails," Corbin said.
With 3:59 left, Yousey kicked the tying extra point after Ray's 1-yard TD run. Choctaw's defense, which had nine sacks, then came up with a 3-and-out that included two carries by Walker to give the Yellowjackets' offense a chance to win the game in regulation.
Yousey, a sophomore, admitted he was nervous as he saw the Yellowjackets moved into position for the win.
"I was thinking hopefully I don't let my brothers down like last week," said Yousey, who missed three field goals in a 20-7 victory over Putnam North in the quarterfinals.
Yousey added that as he saw the ball sail through the uprights he was feeling, "Joy, happiness."
And a few minutes later, his teammates were chanting his name as they celebrated the victory that puts Choctaw in the state final for the first time since winning its lone gold ball in 1960.
"It feels great, I'm excited," Yousey said.
