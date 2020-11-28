High school football, Week 13: Choctaw upsets Stillwater on last-second field goal

OWASSO -- Choctaw coach Jake Corbin's conversation with kicker Tommy Yousey proved prophetic.

"I told him on Thursday, we're going to get you in a situation where you're going to have to kick a game-winner," Corbin said. "Fast forward 48 hours later, that's the case and he was able to get it done. I have full confidence in him."

Yousey's tiebreaking 25-yard field goal as time expired lifted the fourth-ranked Yellowjackets past No. 2 Stillwater 38-35 in the Class 6AII semifinals Saturday at Owasso Stadium.

Choctaw (9-2) advances to meet Saturday's Bixby-Midwest City winner in the title game at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the University of Central Oklahoma's Wantland Stadium. Stillwater (8-1), which defeated Choctaw 62-12 in last year's semifinals, was trying to reach the state final for the third year in a row. Qwontrel Walker had 176 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries for the Pioneers.

A see-saw game ended with Choctaw driving 59 yards in four plays to set up Yousey's kick. La'Trell Ray scampered 47 yards to the 20 on the first play. After a sack, Steele Wasel passed 20 yards to Jax Burchett, who made the diving catch at the 5. Wasel, who was 20-of-29 for 204 yards and two TDs, then took a 3-yard loss to set up Yousey on the left hashmark as the Yellowjackets barely got a timeout called with one second left.