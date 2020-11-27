High school football, Week 13: Carney, Collinsville dominate Guthie, 41-24 to reach 5A semifinals

Carney then found the end zone as he tight-roped the left side line on the way to a 48-yard run with 10:09 left in the fourth period.

The Cardinals forced five turnovers.

"This is extremely special," Jones said. "This is a tight-knit group. They love to compete together and enjoy themselves."

Collinsville needed just 21 seconds to score on the game's opening possession. Carney did the honors on a 49-yard burst up the gut.

Guthrie, however, returned the ensuing kickoff to the Cardinal 41-yard line and, eventually, Isaiah Hammons punched it in from a yard out at the 9:46 mark of the first quarter.

The Bluejays scored again the next time they had the ball on an 18-yard run from Josh Rains with 4:57 left in the quarter.

Collinsville responded, though, and drew even at 14-14 after a 36-yard touchdown strike from Carney to Oscar Hammond with a minute remaining in the period.

Carney put the Cardinals back in front on a 1-yard keeper 56 seconds into the second period. Joey Rigby set up that score when he intercepted a pass near midfield with 12 seconds left in the first quarter.