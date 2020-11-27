High school football, Week 13: Carney, Collinsville dominate Guthie, 41-24 to reach 5A semifinals

COLLINSVILLE — Andrew Carney boosted second-ranked Collinsville past eighth-ranked Guthrie 41-24 in a Class 5A quarterfinal Friday night at Sallee Field.
The Cardinals (11-0) will face top-ranked Carl Albert in the semifinals next weekend at a site and time to be determined.
The four-time defending state champion Titans (9-1) beat fourth-ranked Kelley 36-20 in another quarterfinal. The Bluejays finished 6-3.
"Guthrie is a tough team and well-coached," Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said.
Carney completed 10-of-18 passes for 174 yards, gained 215 yards on 20 carries and was involved in every touchdown (4 rushing, 2 passing).
"This feels wonderful," Carney said. "I would do anything for my teammates to help us succeed."
Collinsville hadn't played since a 55-20 victory over Tahlequah in the regular season finale three weeks ago.
The Cardinals advanced via a pair of forfeits in the first two rounds of the playoffs. They managed to lead 27-21 in a wild first half.
Guthrie got a 27-yard field goal from Ezok Villalva to open the scoring in the second half at the 8:13 mark of the third period.
Collinsville answered on a 33-yard touchdown toss from Carney to Kaleb Cunningham with 2:53 remaining in the third quarter.
Carney then found the end zone as he tight-roped the left side line on the way to a 48-yard run with 10:09 left in the fourth period.
The Cardinals forced five turnovers.
"This is extremely special," Jones said. "This is a tight-knit group. They love to compete together and enjoy themselves."
Collinsville needed just 21 seconds to score on the game's opening possession. Carney did the honors on a 49-yard burst up the gut.
Guthrie, however, returned the ensuing kickoff to the Cardinal 41-yard line and, eventually, Isaiah Hammons punched it in from a yard out at the 9:46 mark of the first quarter.
The Bluejays scored again the next time they had the ball on an 18-yard run from Josh Rains with 4:57 left in the quarter.
Collinsville responded, though, and drew even at 14-14 after a 36-yard touchdown strike from Carney to Oscar Hammond with a minute remaining in the period.
Carney put the Cardinals back in front on a 1-yard keeper 56 seconds into the second period. Joey Rigby set up that score when he intercepted a pass near midfield with 12 seconds left in the first quarter.
Guthrie tied it up at 21-21 when Kaiden Ballard-Stevenson returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown with 3:16 remaining in the first half.
Carney replied with a 15-yard touchdown run, but the extra point was no good with 1:02 to play in the first half.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!