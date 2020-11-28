High school football, Week 13: Bixby pulls away from Midwest City, 49-20

JENKS — The Bixby Spartans are headed back to the 6A Division II state football final, and all it took was another burst of Braylin Presley.

The junior running back scored on runs of 37, 35 and 22 yards in the third quarter to break open a tight game Saturday as the No. 1 Spartans powered past No. 3 Midwest City 49-20 in a semifinal game before a coronavirus-restricted crowd of about 2,700 in Allan Trimble Stadium.

Unofficially, Presley carried 34 times for 282 yards and four touchdowns, and much of the yardage came on runs into the teeth of the defense.

“It’s probably not what people expected from Braylin, because he’s usually breaking into the open more than that,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “But give Midwest City coach (Darrell) Hall and his defense credit. They do a great job, and I was proud of Braylin for being able to be tough and run between the tackles.”

Bixby, beating the Bombers (8-3) in the playoffs for the fourth straight year, improved to 10-0 in 2020 and ran its winning streak to 35.

The Spartans haven’t lost since the first game of the 2018 season. They advanced to play in the 6A Division II championship game against No. 4 Choctaw at 7 p.m. Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.