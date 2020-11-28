High school football, Week 13: Bixby pulls away from Midwest City, 49-20

JENKS — The Bixby Spartans are headed back to the 6A Division II state football final, and all it took was another burst of Braylin Presley.
The junior running back scored on runs of 37, 35 and 22 yards in the third quarter to break open a tight game Saturday as the No. 1 Spartans powered past No. 3 Midwest City 49-20 in a semifinal game before a coronavirus-restricted crowd of about 2,700 in Allan Trimble Stadium.
Unofficially, Presley carried 34 times for 282 yards and four touchdowns, and much of the yardage came on runs into the teeth of the defense.
“It’s probably not what people expected from Braylin, because he’s usually breaking into the open more than that,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “But give Midwest City coach (Darrell) Hall and his defense credit. They do a great job, and I was proud of Braylin for being able to be tough and run between the tackles.”
Bixby, beating the Bombers (8-3) in the playoffs for the fourth straight year, improved to 10-0 in 2020 and ran its winning streak to 35.
The Spartans haven’t lost since the first game of the 2018 season. They advanced to play in the 6A Division II championship game against No. 4 Choctaw at 7 p.m. Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Choctaw stunned No. 2 Stillwater 38-35 in the other semifinal, played earlier Saturday at Owasso. The Spartans defeated the Yellowjackets 24-13 in a District 6AII-2 game on Oct. 9 in a game played in Bixby’s Lee Snider Field.
Bixby’s wide victory margin doesn’t show how tight the game was at halftime. The Spartans led only 21-17 before Presley cut loose in the third quarter, capping three successive drives with scoring runs sandwiched around Elijah Escobar’s second field goal for the Bombers.
“It wasn’t just me, we all stepped it up in the second half,” said Presley, whose 282 rushing yards were his second-highest total of the season. He had 305 yards and six TDs in a 56-14 win at 5A No. 1 Carl Albert on Oct. 2.
“We thought we could run on them, and we did,” he said. “I’ve been to (the state final) every year since I was a freshman, and getting back there was very important for this team.”
Presley now totals 1,522 rushing yards for the season, along with 24 rushing TDs and 34 total TDs.
Dylan Hasz got the Spartans started right with a 24-yard interception return for the game’s first touchdown. Bixby quarterback Mason Williams went 7-for-13 for 99 yards, had an 11-yard TD pass to Luke Hasz in the fourth quarter and went over 9,000 career passing yards.
Midwest City sophomore quarterback DeAngelo Irvin Jr. threw for 241 yards and had the Spartans on the run in the second quarter, when he utilized a fleet of receivers and led two scoring drives that rallied the Bombers from a 14-0 deficit.
Bixby led 21-17 after an entertaining first 24 minutes, and it seemed like anyone’s game.
The Dylan Hasz interception return and Jersey Robb’s 1-yard run to cap a 68-yard drive gave the Spartans a 14-0 lead, but Irvin Jr. got the Bombers’ passing game going and they roared back into contention.
Working both sidelines for short completions that turned into long runs after the catch, Irvin Jr. marched his team 62 and 57 yards.
Irvin raced out of the pocket for a 14-yard score to cap the first drive and set up the second TD with a 19-yard fade pass to Makale Smith, carrying to the Spartans 2. Kristawn Friday’s 4-yard run after being dropped for a loss made it 14-14 with 5:10 left in the second quarter.
Bixby retook the lead with a 61-yard drive capped by Presley’s first TD run from 3 yards out with 51 seconds left before intermission.
The Bombers moved quickly into range and Escobar’s 33-yard field goal ended the first half with Bixby in front 21-17.
