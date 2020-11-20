High school football, Week 12: Wagoner defense stuffs Sallisaw, 56-0

“With all the hype that was built up for the game, we all couldn’t wait to get on the field and play,” Drake said of the anticipation of his team opening the playoffs after getting a first-round bye last week.

“We played well but there is still a lot more that we can do,” Drake said, hinting that the team has yet another level it can reach this season.”

He would go on to add his fifth touchdown of the night, bolting up the middle from four yards out early in the third quarter as the Bulldogs stretched their lead to 42-0.

Backfield running mate Chochee Watson chipped in 93 yards on the ground on only five carries and scored on a 40-yard scamper as part of the Bulldogs’ 21-point third quarter.

Wagoner rushed for 370 yards on 32 attempts as 10 players netted at least one carry. Backup quarterback Gabe Rodriguez contributed 68 yards on the ground, including a 50-yard sprint in the final minutes.

Jones had an efficient night through the air for the Bulldogs, completing nine of 10 attempts for 171 yards — all in the first half.