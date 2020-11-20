High school football, Week 12: Wagoner defense stuffs Sallisaw, 56-0

WAGONER — Even after a week off from action, Class 4A top-ranked Wagoner wasted no time cranking up its prolific offense and stifling defense on Friday night.
The undefeated Bulldogs scored on their first offensive snap of the night — the first of five touchdown runs by tailback Braden Drake — and Wagoner’s defense pitched its sixth shutout of the season in a 56-0 blanking of Sallisaw in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs at W.L. Odom Field.
With the win, the Bulldogs (11-0) advance to the quarterfinals next Friday and will play No. 6 Tuttle in another home contest.
“You could tell coming out of the locker room that our team was sky high and ready to play,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. “We haven’t had to step up and be ready to go on many occasions earlier this season. But we knew we had to tonight.”
After taking possession on its 46 following the opening kickoff, Wagoner took no time getting on the scoreboard.
On the first play from scrimmage, Drake — who rushed for a game-high 110-yards on just 10 carries — took a handoff from quarterback Sawyer Jones and went off right guard untouched 54 yards for a touchdown.
The senior would follow with TDs of 28, 13 and 9 yards to give Wagoner a 28-0 lead with 2:30 to play before halftime.
“With all the hype that was built up for the game, we all couldn’t wait to get on the field and play,” Drake said of the anticipation of his team opening the playoffs after getting a first-round bye last week.
“We played well but there is still a lot more that we can do,” Drake said, hinting that the team has yet another level it can reach this season.”
He would go on to add his fifth touchdown of the night, bolting up the middle from four yards out early in the third quarter as the Bulldogs stretched their lead to 42-0.
Backfield running mate Chochee Watson chipped in 93 yards on the ground on only five carries and scored on a 40-yard scamper as part of the Bulldogs’ 21-point third quarter.
Wagoner rushed for 370 yards on 32 attempts as 10 players netted at least one carry. Backup quarterback Gabe Rodriguez contributed 68 yards on the ground, including a 50-yard sprint in the final minutes.
Jones had an efficient night through the air for the Bulldogs, completing nine of 10 attempts for 171 yards — all in the first half.
After hooking up with wide receiver Chase Nanni on a 41-yard pass in the second quarter to set up one of Drake’s scores, Jones followed with a 48-yard TD strike to Nanni to cap Wagoner’s 21-point second quarter and give the Bulldogs a 35-0 cushion at halftime.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs’ defense limited the Black Diamonds (5-5) to just 33 net yards rushing on 30 attempts.
Wagoner defenders had 11 tackles for loss.
Sallisaw’s best scoring opportunity came on its opening possession of the game. Starting at their 17-yard line, the Black Diamonds drove to the Wagoner 17.
But on a third-and-10, on the 14th play of the drive, Sallisaw quarterback Jaxon McTyre had his pass in the end zone carom into the hands of NuNu Clayton after being deflected by Drake.
The Black Diamonds never seriously threatened to score the rest of the way.
