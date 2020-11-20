See the highlights: Union pulls away from Broken Arrow, 26-14

For almost three quarters, Broken Arrow’s defense contained Arkansas running back commit AJ Green and enabled the Tigers to hold a one-point lead over Union in the Class 6AI quarterfinals Friday night.

Green, however, broke loose for the last two touchdowns on spectacular plays to propel third-ranked Union to a 26-14 victory at Union-Tuttle Stadium.

“I’m really proud of our kids, just the fight they had the entire four quarters,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “It’s an emotional game, you get some momentum early, and then you see it slip away and our guys continued to battle.”

Union (6-4) advances to the semifinals against No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe next weekend at a time and place to be announced later by the OSSAA. Union avenged a 35-31 loss in last year’s quarterfinals as Broken Arrow scored in the last minute.

That memory was plenty of motivation for Green.

“It hurt so bad,” Green said. “I just felt for our seniors and the looks on their faces after the game and that bus ride home, it was just miserable and I knew I didn’t want to go through that my senior year. So we had to come out and give it our all.”