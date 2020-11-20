High school football, Week 12: Stillwater blows past Sand Springs, 49-17

STILLWATER – The Pioneers’ run at a third consecutive state championship game appearance continued to hum along Friday night.
No. 2-ranked Stillwater scored touchdowns on all six of its first-half possessions, highlighted by a 28-point second quarter, and rolled past No. 8 Sand Springs, 49-17, in a Class 6AII quarterfinal game at Pioneer Stadium.
Stillwater, now 9-0 on the season, will face No. 4 Choctaw (8-3) in the semifinals next week. Sand Springs saw its season under first-year head coach Bobby Klinck end with a 7-5 record.
Pioneers star senior running back Qwontrel Walker, who was coming off of a season-low 105 yards in his last game, finished with 174 rushing yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, all of which came in the first half. Walker scored on runs of 19, 66 and 1 yards. He also broke off runs of 37 and 47 yards.
The Pioneer offense tallied 432 yards in the first half as senior quarterback Caleb Allen threw for 272 yards and three scores. Steven Brown gave Stillwater a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter with a 61-yard TD catch and run. Allen’s pass bounced off of Sand Springs defender Daren Hawkins before falling into Brown’s arms at around the Sandite 20.
Allen also had touchdown passes of 37 yards to Tevin Williams and 18 yards to Donnell Wagner. Brown led all Stillwater receivers with four catches for 89 yards.
Ty Pennington accounted for Sand Springs lone score of the first half, a 1-yard run that capped off a 13-play drive with 39 seconds remaining in the first quarter that cut the Stillwater lead to 14-7 before the Pioneers scored 28 unanswered points and led 42-7 going into halftime.
Sandite junior cornerback Ryder Barnes scored on a 17-yard interception return with 5:17 remaining in the third quarter, Sand Springs’ first defensive touchdown of the season. Sandite senior Zach Heinen connected for a career-high long 39 yard field goal that capped the scoring with 10:26 remaining.
Pennington finished 16-of-23 passing for 174 yards and added 36 rushing yards.
Tyyee Atkison paced Sand Springs with 64 yards on the ground. Jacob Blevins tallied two receptions for a team-best 83 yards.
