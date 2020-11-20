High school football, Week 12: Stillwater blows past Sand Springs, 49-17

STILLWATER – The Pioneers’ run at a third consecutive state championship game appearance continued to hum along Friday night.

No. 2-ranked Stillwater scored touchdowns on all six of its first-half possessions, highlighted by a 28-point second quarter, and rolled past No. 8 Sand Springs, 49-17, in a Class 6AII quarterfinal game at Pioneer Stadium.

Stillwater, now 9-0 on the season, will face No. 4 Choctaw (8-3) in the semifinals next week. Sand Springs saw its season under first-year head coach Bobby Klinck end with a 7-5 record.

Pioneers star senior running back Qwontrel Walker, who was coming off of a season-low 105 yards in his last game, finished with 174 rushing yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, all of which came in the first half. Walker scored on runs of 19, 66 and 1 yards. He also broke off runs of 37 and 47 yards.

The Pioneer offense tallied 432 yards in the first half as senior quarterback Caleb Allen threw for 272 yards and three scores. Steven Brown gave Stillwater a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter with a 61-yard TD catch and run. Allen’s pass bounced off of Sand Springs defender Daren Hawkins before falling into Brown’s arms at around the Sandite 20.