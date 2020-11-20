High school football, Week 12 roundup: Bixby routs Del City; Bishop Kelley blanks Tahlequah; Lincoln Christian dominates Central

6AII: Bixby 63, Del City 27

Del City mustered plenty of offense against Bixby on Friday night, but it was nowhere near close enough as the Class 6AII No. 1 Spartans routed the Eagles, 63-27, to collect a quarterfinal victory.

With the victory, Bixby advances to the 6AII semifinals where it will face Midwest City with a site and time yet to be determined.

The Spartans put forth 504 yards of offense with Mason Williams passing for three touchdowns and Zach Blankenship and Braylin Presley combining for 218 yards on the ground.

Presley put the Spartans in front less then three minutes into the game on a 19-yard touchdown run, and that started a run of 49 straight points for Bixby -- who didn’t allow a Del City score until midway through the third quarter.

Presley hauled in touchdown passes of 43 and 19 yards from Williams, and Presley also scored on a 3-yard touchdown run.

Blankenship added touchdown runs of 46 and 37 yards for the Spartans (9-0).

“I was proud of the way we came out and executed in all three phases of the game,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “After a bye week ours guys responded well.”

Del City’s season ended at 4-6.