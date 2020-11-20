High school football, Week 12 roundup: Bixby routs Del City; Bishop Kelley blanks Tahlequah; Lincoln Christian dominates Central

6AII: Bixby 63, Del City 27
Del City mustered plenty of offense against Bixby on Friday night, but it was nowhere near close enough as the Class 6AII No. 1 Spartans routed the Eagles, 63-27, to collect a quarterfinal victory.
With the victory, Bixby advances to the 6AII semifinals where it will face Midwest City with a site and time yet to be determined.
The Spartans put forth 504 yards of offense with Mason Williams passing for three touchdowns and Zach Blankenship and Braylin Presley combining for 218 yards on the ground.
Presley put the Spartans in front less then three minutes into the game on a 19-yard touchdown run, and that started a run of 49 straight points for Bixby -- who didn’t allow a Del City score until midway through the third quarter.
Presley hauled in touchdown passes of 43 and 19 yards from Williams, and Presley also scored on a 3-yard touchdown run.
Blankenship added touchdown runs of 46 and 37 yards for the Spartans (9-0).
“I was proud of the way we came out and executed in all three phases of the game,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “After a bye week ours guys responded well.”
Del City’s season ended at 4-6.
Class 5A: Bishop Kelley 35, Tahlequah 0
Owen Heinecke collected 179 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the 5A No. 4 Comets into the 5A quarterfinals, where they’ll face top-ranked Carl Albert.
Heinecke’s first touchdown run -- a 5-yarder with 21 seconds remaining in the opening quarter -- put Bishop Kelley 7-0. He later added scoring runs of 2 and 17 yards. With his three scores, Heinecke set a single-season record for the Comets with rushing touchdowns in a season, breaking Jake Murrell’s record back in 1999.
The Comets also scored on Will Pickard’s 2-yard TD run in the third quarter, and quarterback Gabe Harju completed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Besses for the Comets’ final touchdown of the contest.
“This senior class has practiced on Thanksgiving day three years in a row,” Bishop Kelley coach JJ Tappana said. “I can’t say enough how big a deal that is. That has never happened here before. These guys are feeling so fortunate to get to play any games this season and each week is just a blessing.”
Records: Bishop Kelley 9-1; Tahlequah 6-5.
Class 3A: Lincoln Christian 61, Central 12
Top-ranked Lincoln Christian led 55-0 before Central was able to avoid a shutout on a 16-yard TD pass from KT Owens to Tray Johnson. Other than that, it was all Bulldogs.
Lincoln Christian amassed 416 yards on offense, and quarterback Max Brown completed all seven of his passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Brown’s touchdown passes went to Kolbe Katsis for 65 yards and Jordan Marsh for 17 yards.
Brown also rushed 10 times for 96 yards and one touchdown.
Chase Hudson added 59 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, and Griffin Dyer also logged a rushing touchdown on a 29-yard score for the game’s final points.
After putting up gaudy numbers at quarterback in recent weeks, Owens was limited in his production against the Bulldogs. Owens completed 16-of-29 passes for 129 yards and was picked off once.
“Very proud of our football team (against Central) for getting a big playoff win against Tulsa Central,” Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke said. “Our defense really did a good job of shutting KT down and keeping their running game in check. We had an outstanding defensive game plan and executed it perfectly. Max Brown, Chase Hudson and Kolbe Katsis made some big plays for us on offense. Hats off to the Tulsa Central football team. Coach Shaw and his staff are a class act and they had a great season.”
With the win, Lincoln Christian will host Anadarko in the 3A quarterfinals.
Records: Lincoln Christian 10-0; Central 4-7.
Class A: Pawnee 66, Quapaw 28
Pawnee, ranked fifth in Class A, had 446 yards rushing against Quapaw with Trevor Mitchell leading the way with 144 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. Barrett Pratt added seven carries for the Black Bears with 128 yards and two touchdowns.
Blake Skidgel added two touchdown runs for Pawnee, and Malique Barber and Jake Mitchell both had a touchdown run apiece.
It was Pratt that set the tone for Pawnee with an 81-yard yard TD run only 18 seconds into the game, and his 17-yard TD run in the third quarter gave Pawnee a 60-14 lead at the time.
Up next for Pawnee is a clash against Colcord in the next round of the playoffs.
Records: Pawnee 8-1; Quapaw 5-3.
