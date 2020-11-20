High school football, Week 12: Owasso rolls past Mustang and into 6AI semifinals

OWASSO — With pesky Mustang seen as a threat to hang around and make things difficult, Cole Adams had other ideas.

Instead of getting stopped on the first two possessions of the game, Adams scored on wide receiver sweeps of 4 and 44 yards as top-ranked Owasso scored on its first four possessions and rolled to a 45-7 victory over No. 8 Mustang on Friday night in the quarterfinals of 6AI playoffs.

"Those types of players, and we've got a bunch of them, playmakers make coaches look real good. We turned a 4- or 5-yard gain into a touchdown. He seems to find a way to do that," Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said of Adams.

Owasso (11-0) methodically dominated the game, getting out to a 28-0 halftime lead. The Rams outgained the Broncos 305-56 in the first half. Owasso's stout defense allowed one first-half first down.

Dominque Dunn, who rushed for 270 yards last week in Mustang's first-round playoff win over Yukon, was held to 18 yards on 11 carries.

"The key was to not let him get started," Blankenship said of stopping Dunn. "When they loaded the box, we tried to too."