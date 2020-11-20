High school football, Week 12: Midwest City knocks off Booker T. Washington, 26-7

MIDWEST CITY — Using big plays and a stifling defense, Midwest City finally proved able to beat Booker T. Washington when it counted the most — in the Class 6AII playoffs.
Quarterback DeAngelo Irvin Jr. passed for 198 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score, while the Bombers limited Washington to 174 yards of offense and nine first downs en route to a 26-7 win over the Hornets in a quarterfinal game on Friday night at Rose Field.
It was only the second win in 12 tries for Midwest City against Washington and the first since the 1996 state semifinals.
A young Washington team is done after a 7-4 season, while Midwest City (7-2) remains alive in its quest for its first state title since 1995, when the Bombers became the last team from the Oklahoma City metropolitan area to win a Class 6A title. Before that, Washington defeated the Bombers in state title games in 1967, 1969 and 1971.
Midwest City will face No. 1 Bixby next week in the semifinals, with the date and site to be set by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
“It feels good to get the monkey off my back,” said Midwest City coach Darrell Hall, who previously coached at Booker T. Washington but was 0-4 against the Hornets as the Bombers’ coach. “We talked about that. My team and I, we have real-man conversations. I told my team I needed their help to get that off my back and they came out and executed tonight.
“We started out shaky … but then we just dominated. Our defense played lights-out and our offense was able to do what we needed to do.”
After the first quarter, the Hornets managed only five first downs. Washington sophomore quarterback Lathan Boone completed 14-of-21 passes, but they went for only 49 yards. The Hornets’ only offensive threat was sophomore running back Jaiden Carroll, who rushed for 84 yards on 17 carries.
“We’ve just got to go back to the drawing board, get tougher in the offseason and get better, and hopefully we’ll come back ready next time,” Washington coach Jonathan Brown said.
Washington had much momentum early. Junior defensive back Jaden King intercepted Irvin on the Bombers’ first series and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown, putting the Hornets up 7-0. Midwest City then muffed the ensuing kickoff and Washington recovered on the Bombers’ 31, but Washington ended up going backward and eventually had to punt.
Washington drove to the Midwest City 17 on its next possession, but Brian Wilson Jr. intercepted a pass by Boone in the end zone to end that threat. The play seemed to completely swing the momentum in the Bombers’ favor, as they scored on their next three possessions to seize control.
Midwest City then drove 80 yards, scoring on a 41-yard pass from Irvin to Makale Smith. On the Bombers’ next series, Irvin scooted 27 yards up the middle for another score to put the Bombers ahead 12-7. Irvin then hit Artez Young in stride with what became a 79-yard touchdown pass just 1:03 before halftime, making it 19-7.
“In high school football, momentum is everything,” Brown said. “You’ve got to give credit to Midwest City. They hung in there. It didn’t start out right for them, but they hung in there and pulled out the win.”
The Bombers quickly extended the lead on their first drive of the second half when Smith outleapt a defender in the end zone to complete an 18-yard scoring pass from Irvin.
Midwest City’s defense didn’t allow the Hornets to cross midfield in the second half until late in the fourth quarter, but the Bombers eventually stopped Washington on downs at the 26-yard line with 1:01 left.
