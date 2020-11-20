High school football, Week 12: Midwest City knocks off Booker T. Washington, 26-7

“We started out shaky … but then we just dominated. Our defense played lights-out and our offense was able to do what we needed to do.”

After the first quarter, the Hornets managed only five first downs. Washington sophomore quarterback Lathan Boone completed 14-of-21 passes, but they went for only 49 yards. The Hornets’ only offensive threat was sophomore running back Jaiden Carroll, who rushed for 84 yards on 17 carries.

“We’ve just got to go back to the drawing board, get tougher in the offseason and get better, and hopefully we’ll come back ready next time,” Washington coach Jonathan Brown said.

Washington had much momentum early. Junior defensive back Jaden King intercepted Irvin on the Bombers’ first series and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown, putting the Hornets up 7-0. Midwest City then muffed the ensuing kickoff and Washington recovered on the Bombers’ 31, but Washington ended up going backward and eventually had to punt.

Washington drove to the Midwest City 17 on its next possession, but Brian Wilson Jr. intercepted a pass by Boone in the end zone to end that threat. The play seemed to completely swing the momentum in the Bombers’ favor, as they scored on their next three possessions to seize control.