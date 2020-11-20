High school football, Week 12: Jenks dominates Norman North, 63-16

Earlier, Owens unloaded a 61-yard bomb to Will Mulready for his first varsity TD pass. He finished 3-for-4 for 78.

“I had a ball playing out there tonight. I give it all to the offensive line. Their blocking was great,” he said.

The Trojans were great from the start. Lohr had two rushing TDs on the board before the first quarter ended and added two more in the second quarter, helping the Trojans race to a 35-0 halftime lead.

Lohr finished with 11 carries for 119 yards — all in the first half — and went over 1,000 yards for the season on his 47-yard scoring run in the second quarter.

“We came out focused. We wanted to get a good start. Norman North is a good team with good athletes and we wanted to discourage them,” he said.

Kittleman lit the fuse with a 61-yard bomb to Jayden Patrick in the second quarter, also had scoring tosses Waylon Adams and Griffin Forbes and finished 13-for-19 through the air for 297 yards.

Overall, the Trojans totaled 610 yards and played bend-but-not-break defense against the Timberwolves, who had five plays of 30 yards or more but couldn’t get into the end zone until it didn’t matter any longer.