High school football: Week 12 -- Broken Arrow-Union, BTW-Midwest City are top matchups

All second-round playoff games Friday

1. Class 6AI: No. 5 Broken Arrow at No. 3 Union

The outlook: These teams that have each won a state title in the past four years will meet for the fourth time in 15 months and in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.

Records: Broken Arrow 7-3; Union 5-4

Key players: Broken Arrow — Maurion Horn and Sanchez Banks have combined for 1,766 rushing yards and 25 TDs, Banks has scored the winning TD in the past two meetings; Union -- AJ Green has 125 rushes for 1,097 yards and 16 TDs. Green has 343 rushing yards in his past 2 games against Broken Arrow.

Series history: Broken Arrow has won the past four meetings after Union went 36-1 against the Tigers from 1990-2017. On Sept 4, Broken Arrow won 14-7. A key play was Broken Arrow's RJ Spears-Jennings taking a short pass and racing 79 yards for a TD early in the game.