High school football: Week 11's top games -- Broken Arrow hosts Putnam City; Playoff rematches for Lawton-BTW, Moore-Jenks

All first-round playoff games Friday
1. Class 6AI: No. 9 Putnam City at No. 5 Broken Arrow
The outlook: Putnam City head coach and former OU receiver Carter Whitson returns to Broken Arrow, where he was the Tigers' quarterback in 2004.
Records: Putnam City 4-5; Broken Arrow 6-3
Key players: Putnam City -- QB Marcellous Hawkins accounted for 300 yards and five TDs in a 47-44 win over Mustang in Week 9, RB Seth Wisby, LB Kaden Davis; Broken Arrow -- QB Jake Raines has passed for 1,440 yards and 11 TDs, Maurion Horn and Sanchez Banks have combined for 1,608 rushing yards and 21 TDs, RJ Spears-Jennings has 35 catches for 681 yards and six TDs overall.
Series history: Broken Arrow has won four in a row, including their last meeting, 63-7 in 2015. The programs split two playoff games in 2002 and '03.
Quotable: Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said, "Coach Whitson has done a fantastic job, you can tell his players believe in what he's doing. They have very good skilled athletes. Their quarterback (Hawkins) is a really good football player, they will put him out on the perimeter and have him make plays. ... As of Monday, we're as healthy as we've been in a long time. (Linebacker) Darryan Moss is back for us, he's getting back into game shape, and it's nice to have his size. After going for so long without turnovers, our defense has done a good job at creating them in our last two games and is really flying around."
2. 6AII: No. 10 Lawton at No. 5 B.T. Washington
The outlook: This is the first meeting between the teams since Washington's 50-12 semifinal win en route to the 2017 state title.
Records: Lawton 4-4; B.T. Washington 6-3
Key players: Lawton -- Christian Houston has rushed for 1,100 yards and 13 TDs; BTW -- Lathan Boone has passed for 1,590 yards and 14 TDs.
Notable: The teams have a common opponent -- Del City. Washington won 15-13 and Lawton lost 35-22.
Series record: Washington leads 3-2 -- both of the Wolverines' wins came in playoff games in 2014 and '16.
3. 6AI: No. 10 Moore at No. 2 Jenks
The outlook: Moore looks to avenge last year's semifinal loss to Jenks and pull off a huge first-round playoff upset for the second consecutive season.
Records: Moore 3-7; Jenks 7-1
Notable: Jenks will try to sweep the Wolfe brothers in consecutive weeks. The Trojans defeated Moore QB Denver Wolfe's older brother, Dayton, in a 49-21 victory over Westmoore on Thursday.
Series history: This is the sixth meeting -- Jenks has won all previous five -- all in the postseason. Jenks won 48-20 last year and 49-16 in 2017 -- Allan Trimble's last win as head coach. The first three were in the semifinals in the first three years (1996-98) of the Trimble era en route to the first three of six consecutive state titles.
4. 6AII: No. 9 Edmond Deer Creek at No. 8 Sand Springs
Outlook: The Sandites are hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2013. This is their first playoff appearance since 2017 and they are looking for their first postseason win since 2016.
Records: Deer Creek 4-5; Sand Springs 6-4
Key players: Deer Creek -- QB Brock Pense has passed for 1,210 yards and 10 TDs, but thrown 13 interceptions; Sand Springs -- QB Ty Pennington has passed for 1,903 yards and 13 TDs and rushed for 494 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Series history: First meeting.
5. 5A: East Central at Claremore
The outlook: Both teams started quickly this season, and then struggled before coming up with impressive efforts last week as East Central defeated Edison 20-14 while Claremore lost 22-21 in overtime to No. 7 Pryor.
Records: East Central 4-5; Claremore 5-4
Notable: East Central is in the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and has not won a playoff game since 2012.
Series history: Claremore has won the last five in a row, including 55-15 last year, and leads 12-10, with East Central's last win, 20-19, in 2012.
Best of the rest
3A: Berryhill (2-4) at Seminole (5-3): A rematch of Berryhill's 33-13 win in a 2018 playoff opener.
6AI: Enid (3-6) at No. 3 Union (4-4): Enid has lost three in a row and Union has a four-game winning streak. Their first playoff meeting since Union's 24-3 win in 1996.
4A: Fort Gibson (6-4) at No. 9 Skiatook (5-3): Fort Gibson has lost four in a row after a 6-0 start. Their first playoff meeting since Skiatook's 21-0 win in 1997.
3A: Locust Grove (2-7) at Central (3-6): Quarterback KT Owens tries to continue Central's amazing turnaround after returning at mid-season. Central last hosted a playoff game in 1997 -- the last time it had a playoff win.
4A: Oologah (3-5) at Sallisaw (4-4): This is their fifth first-round meeting since 2007 -- Oologah has won three of the previous four.
5A: Sapulpa (5-4) at Shawnee (4-5): Sapulpa's last playoff win was a 2005 upset at Jenks.
