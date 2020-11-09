High school football: Week 11's top games -- Broken Arrow hosts Putnam City; Playoff rematches for Lawton-BTW, Moore-Jenks

1. Class 6AI: No. 9 Putnam City at No. 5 Broken Arrow

Quotable: Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said, "Coach Whitson has done a fantastic job, you can tell his players believe in what he's doing. They have very good skilled athletes. Their quarterback (Hawkins) is a really good football player, they will put him out on the perimeter and have him make plays. ... As of Monday, we're as healthy as we've been in a long time. (Linebacker) Darryan Moss is back for us, he's getting back into game shape, and it's nice to have his size. After going for so long without turnovers, our defense has done a good job at creating them in our last two games and is really flying around."