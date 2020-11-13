High school football, Week 11: Union shuts down Enid 55-0 for fifth win in a row

Green, who finished with 103 yards on the ground on just seven carries in only one half of action, has certainly adjusted well as the season has progressed.

On his 34-yard touchdown run to open the scoring, he surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the year. He now has 1,097 yards rushing on 145 carries.

Union head coach Kirk Fridrich mentioned Green’s play as part of the reason for the team’s turnabout.

“I think there are many different variables,” Fridrich said of the team’s five-game winning streak. “Certainly AJ and the senior class are part of it. I think the consistency that the team has stayed at while improving on just one or two things from week to week has been important. We just weren’t the team we needed to be early in the season.”

Union’s defense pitched its first shutout of the season and has allowed only 54 points in its past five games.

Against Enid (3-7), Union permitted just 51 net yards rushing on 19 attempts. The Plainsmen managed to complete just 15 of 35 passes for 125 yards.

In one half of action, Tempest connected on 9 of 13 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns.