High school football, Week 11: Union shuts down Enid 55-0 for fifth win in a row

Union’s season turnaround continued in a big way Friday night.
Fueled by a five-touchdown performance from standout tailback AJ Green and a suffocating defense, No. 3 Union won its fifth straight game — after an 0-4 start — by overwhelming Enid 55-0 in a play-in round game of the Class 6AI playoffs at Union-Tuttle Stadium.
Green scored touchdowns the first three times he touched the ball — on a 34-yard run, a 55-yard scamper and a 35-yard touchdown pass — as Union (5-4) bolted to a 31-0 advantage after just one quarter of action.
The senior added a 1-yard TD run and collected a 43-yard scoring pass from quarterback Grayson Tempest in the second period to help his team tally all of its points by halftime.
After scoring just 21 points in going winless in its first four games of the season, Union has responded by exploding for 281 points during its current five-game winning streak.
The team has not scored less than 48 points in any of its five victories.
Why has there been such a turnaround for Union in its past five contests?
“It was just the newness of everything,” said Green, an University of Arkansas commit. “We had some new coaches this year and we just needed to get used to some new plays.”
Green, who finished with 103 yards on the ground on just seven carries in only one half of action, has certainly adjusted well as the season has progressed.
On his 34-yard touchdown run to open the scoring, he surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the year. He now has 1,097 yards rushing on 145 carries.
Union head coach Kirk Fridrich mentioned Green’s play as part of the reason for the team’s turnabout.
“I think there are many different variables,” Fridrich said of the team’s five-game winning streak. “Certainly AJ and the senior class are part of it. I think the consistency that the team has stayed at while improving on just one or two things from week to week has been important. We just weren’t the team we needed to be early in the season.”
Union’s defense pitched its first shutout of the season and has allowed only 54 points in its past five games.
Against Enid (3-7), Union permitted just 51 net yards rushing on 19 attempts. The Plainsmen managed to complete just 15 of 35 passes for 125 yards.
In one half of action, Tempest connected on 9 of 13 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns.
Besides the two TD passes to Green, Tempest hit Gage Bohannon on a 38-yard scoring strike in the second quarter.
Junior Smith added a 15-yard TD run for Union to cap the 31-point first quarter.
Next up for Union is a rematch against Broken Arrow next Friday in the quarterfinals at Union-Tuttle Stadium.
The Tigers handed Union a 14-7 loss on Sept. 4 in Broken Arrow.
