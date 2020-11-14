High school football, Week 11: Sand Springs hangs on to topple Edmond Deer Creek

SAND SPRINGS — Things did not come as easily as they could have for Sand Springs on Saturday afternoon, but ultimately the Sandites followed a wise motto for playoff play — survive and advance.

No. 8 Sand Springs built a 17-point lead against No. 9 Edmond Deer Creek but still needed a defensive stand in the closing moments to hold on for a 34-29 victory at Memorial Stadium in the first round of the Class 6AII playoffs.

The Sandites (7-4) notched their first postseason win in four years and advanced to face No. 2 Stillwater (8-0) next week in the quarterfinals. The victory came 48 hours after the game was rescheduled a day after it was believed Sand Springs would receive a forfeit due to COVID-19.

“These kids handled it great,” Sand Springs' first-year coach Bobby Klinck said. “There were ups and downs. The training that we do for them helped and it speaks a lot to who they are.”

Ty Pennington ran for a career-high 191 yards, threw for another 168 yards and accounted for three scores. Pennington scored on runs of 2 and 18 yards and found Jacob Blevins for a 36-yard touchdown but the junior quarterback also had two fumbles, both of which led to Antler scores.