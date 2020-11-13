High school football, Week 11: KT Owens leads Central to first playoff win since 1997 with 74-18 thumping of Locust Grove

But the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association didn’t certify the move and Owens returned to sit out 15 days before helping lead a 54-0 win at Mannford on Oct. 9 in his first day eligible again for the Braves.

“His leadership was great from the start, even in the two weeks he could only practice with us,” Shaw said.

The Braves’ only losses since the Mannford game are to Verdigris and Berryhill and they ended the regular season with blowout wins over Inola and Jay. After scoring a total of 34 points in their first four games, they are averaging 49 points per game over the past six.

Owens was electric in the first half Friday, completing three TD passes to Mello Davis and one each to Ty’Ionn Cox and Tray Johnson. He also hit a 48-yard pass to Ramon McBee and a 44-yarder to Dayton James.

He had six completions of 24 yards or more in the first half and eight in the game. His most artistic throw was probably the 28-yarder to Davis late in the first half when he rolled left almost to the sideline and then threw a tear-drop into the left corner, behind two defenders, in a space that looked to be about 4 square feet.

“I saw Davis running with his hand up and I just knew I had to get it to him,” Owens said.