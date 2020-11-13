High school football, Week 11: Jenks, Kittleman waltz past Moore, 51-19

JENKS -- Stephen Kittleman sparked No. 2 Jenks past No. 10 Moore 51-19 in the opening round of the Class 6AI football playoffs Friday night at Allan Trimble Stadium.
The Trojans (8-1) are scheduled to host Norman North in the quarterfinals next Friday. The Timberwolves beat arch-rival Norman 42-34 in another opening round game.
Kittleman completed 13-of-16 passes for 218 yards with four touchdowns and also ran for another score.
Jenks scored on its opening possession. Kittleman finished off the seven-play, 60-yard march with a 9-yard keeper at the 6:11 mark of the first quarter.
The Trojans got a safety 41 seconds later on a snapped ball over the head of the Moore punter and out of the end zone.
Patrick returned the ensuing free kick 50 yards to the Moore 20-yard line. Griffin Forbes then punched it in a few plays later on a 7-yard run with 3:58 left in the first period.
Jenks made it 23-0 courtesy of an 18-yard scoring connection from Kittleman to Jayden Patrick just 92 seconds into the second quarter.
The Lions (3-8) got on the board on a 13-yard keeper from quarterback Denver Wolfe with 1:46 remaining in the first half.
The Trojans, however, countered on a beautifully executed screen pass from Kittleman to Grant Lohr that covered 28 yards just 35 second before halftime.
Jenks scored on its opening drive of the second half, ending on a 37-yard strike from Kittleman to Glenver Jones at the 8:52 mark of the third quarter.
Jalyn Stanford then found the end zone on a 22-yard run with 4:38 left in the third quarter. That touchdown came one play after an electric 58-yard punt return from Patrick.
Kittleman's final pass of the night was a 12-yard touchdown laser to Ty Walls to extend the advantage further with 59 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
