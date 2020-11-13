High school football, Week 11: Interception sparks B.T. Washington to 56-14 win over Lawton

Demitrius Prudom stole all of Lawton's momentum, and then some.
Just when No. 10 Lawton looked like it could possibly overcome a promising start by No. 5 Booker T. Washington, Prudom came up with the play of the game.
Prudom's 50-yard interception return for a touchdown with 4:02 left in the second quarter gave the Hornets the boost they needed in their 56-14 victory Friday night in the first round of the Class 6AII playoffs at BTW's S.E. Williams Stadium.
Trailing 13-8, Lawton (4-5) was coming off a touchdown and had the ball at midfield when the Wolverines tried a short swing pass.
Prudom read the play perfectly and intercepted the pass at midfield, racing down the left sideline for the 50-yard return. Suddenly, BTW led 20-8 and had things back where it wanted.
"That was a heck of a play by Demtrius Prudom. He's a heck of an athlete," said BTW coach Jonathan Brown. "To play defensive end and jump up and catch the ball and pick it. They had a little momentum, and that was a good way of shutting them down and getting back to playing ball like we like to play ball."
BTW (7-3) had gotten out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter after scoring touchdowns on its first two possessions. Jaiden Carroll opened the scoring with a 1-yard run with 7:25 left in the first quarter to stake the Hornets to a 7-0 lead.
On Booker T.'s next possession, Ethan Washington bolted for a 19-yard touchdown run with 4:14 remaining in the first quarter, and after a missed extra point, the Hornets were up 13-0.
But Lawton wasn't going to go away so easily. Running back Christian Houston was hard to stop, gaining 102 yards on 14 carries in the first half. Coming into the game with 1,100 yards rushing, Houston finished with 142 yards on 17 carries.
Houston, who had already broken off a 40-yard run earlier, put the Wolverines on the board with 6:45 left in the second quarter, breaking loose for a 22-yard score. Then a swinging gate conversion pass from quarterback Devarius Hardy to Andrew Jacobson had Lawton down only 13-8.
After stopping the Hornets on their next series, the Wolverines looked poised to take the lead. But Prudum had other ideas.
After Prudom's pick-6, BTW scored on the last play of the first half when Jackson Marsh converted a 31-yard field goal.
Jaden King then broke the game wide open for Washington on the very next play of the game, racing 80 yards for a touchdown with the opening kickoff of the second half. With a 30-8 lead, the Hornets would be impossible to catch, and they steamrolled the Wolverines the rest of the game.
"This was a good first step, but the games get tougher from here every week," Brown said.
