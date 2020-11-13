High school football, Week 11: Interception sparks B.T. Washington to 56-14 win over Lawton

Demitrius Prudom stole all of Lawton's momentum, and then some.

Just when No. 10 Lawton looked like it could possibly overcome a promising start by No. 5 Booker T. Washington, Prudom came up with the play of the game.

Prudom's 50-yard interception return for a touchdown with 4:02 left in the second quarter gave the Hornets the boost they needed in their 56-14 victory Friday night in the first round of the Class 6AII playoffs at BTW's S.E. Williams Stadium.

Trailing 13-8, Lawton (4-5) was coming off a touchdown and had the ball at midfield when the Wolverines tried a short swing pass.

Prudom read the play perfectly and intercepted the pass at midfield, racing down the left sideline for the 50-yard return. Suddenly, BTW led 20-8 and had things back where it wanted.

"That was a heck of a play by Demtrius Prudom. He's a heck of an athlete," said BTW coach Jonathan Brown. "To play defensive end and jump up and catch the ball and pick it. They had a little momentum, and that was a good way of shutting them down and getting back to playing ball like we like to play ball."