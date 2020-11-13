High school football, Week 11: Broken Arrow rolls past Putnam City, 44-12, sets up showdown with Union

BROKEN ARROW — For the second consecutive year, Broken Arrow running back Sanchez Banks scored three touchdowns in a Class 6AI playoff opener.

Banks, however, was more pumped up about recording his first career sack than he was his three TDs that helped the fifth-ranked Tigers defeat No. 9 Putnam City 44-12 on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

“I was so excited, I was telling them, ‘I’m going to get me one’,” said Banks, who picked up the game’s only sack during the third quarter after seeing his first few varsity snaps as a linebacker last week. “Finally I see my opening, I blitzed and it was right there. I almost got him to fumble. When I was younger, linebacker used to be my main position.”

Since last season, however, Banks has been a running back and racked up 1,800 rushing yards with 30 TDs. Broken Arrow coach David Alexander projects Banks will be getting more snaps at linebacker as well as on offense during the playoffs.

“He’s got such an awareness for the game of football,” Alexander said. “He has figured out at a young age how to play hard all the time. He’s a playmaker, in great shape — a senior who has really taken care of himself.”