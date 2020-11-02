High school football: Week 10's top games -- Defending state champs Bixby, Lincoln Christian face showdowns in regular-season finales

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. District 6AII-2: No. 5 B.T. Washington at No. 1 Bixby
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
TV: ESPNU
The outlook: Defending state champion Bixby takes the state's longest winning streak at 32 games into this nationally televised matchup between programs that have won all six 6AII state titles -- including five by the host Spartans.
Records: B.T. Washington 6-2, 4-1; Bixby 7-0, 4-0
Key players: BTW -- Lathan Boone has passed for 1,427 yards and 11 touchdowns; Jaiden Carroll has 668 rushing yards and 10 TDs; Jaden King has eight interceptions. Bixby -- Mason Willams has thrown for 1,754 yards and 20 TDs; Braylin Presley is the Spartans' leading rusher and receiver with 1,357 yards and 21 TDs; Luke Hasz has 26 catches for 615 yards and seven TDs.
Notable: BTW has outscored its past four opponents 166-14. Bixby's average victory margin is 35.9 points.
Series history: BTW leads 10-6, but Bixby has won the past two meetings, including 31-0 last year and 21-7 in 2018. Williams has completed 25-of-33 passes for 379 yards and four TDs in two games against BTW. Presley had two TD runs in last year's game. Washington defeated Bixby 28-21 in the 2017 state final.
2. 3A-3: No. 1 Lincoln Christian at No. 4 Stigler
The outlook: A showdown for the district title as defending state champion Lincoln Christian looks for its 23rd win in a row.
Records: Lincoln Christian 8-0, 5-0; Stigler 9-0, 5-0
Key players: Lincoln -- QB Max Brown has accounted for 1,789 yards and 32 TDs; Kolbe Katsis has 33 receptions for 908 yards and 13 TDs; Linebacker Daymon Levell has 84 tackles. Stigler -- QBs Zane Oldham and Darren Manes have combined for 1,643 passing yards and 22 TDs, and Manes also has rushed for 596 yards and 11 TDs; Ridge McClary has rushed for 769 yards and nine TDs.
Series history: Lincoln has won all three meetings, including 49-21 last year as Katsis had 11 receptions for 180 yards.
3. 6AI-1: No. 2 Jenks at No. 8 Westmoore
When: 7:05 p.m. Thursday
TV: YurView (Cox 3)
The outlook: Jenks needs a win and an Edmond Santa Fe loss at Norman to capture the district title. Westmoore can finish anywhere from third to fifth in the district.
Records: Jenks 6-1, 4-0; Westmoore 5-3, 3-2
Key players: Jenks -- Stephen Kittleman has completed 85-of-135 passes for 1,134 yards and 14 TDs; Grant Lohr has 750 rushing yards and 13 TDs; Jayden Patrick has 17 catches for 396 yards and seven TDs. Westmoore -- Dayton Wolfe is 177-of-291 for 2,256 yards and 23 TDs; Kevion Williams has 34 catches for 525 yards and five TDs; Ethan Lawrence has 30 receptions for 445 yards and seven TDs.
Series history: Jenks won 44-15 last year as Kittleman was 18-of-20 for 259 and two TDs. The Trojans have won 12 in a row in the series since the Jaguars' 14-10 victory in the 2002 semifinals.
4. 4A-3: No. 1 Wagoner at No. 8 Skiatook
Outlook: Wagoner looks to complete its seventh perfect regular season in the past 11 years as the programs meet for the first time since 2005.
Records: Wagoner 9-0, 6-0; Skiatook 5-2, 3-1
Key players: Wagoner -- RB Braden Drake has 1,108 rushing yards and 25 TDs. Skiatook -- QB Mason Willingham has accounted for 1,087 yards and 16 TDs.
Series history: Skiatook leads 6-2. Condict led Wagoner to a 33-7 win in his first season as Wagoner's coach in 2005.
5. 6AII-2: No. 6 Putnam North at No. 2 Stillwater
The outlook: Sam Bradford was Putnam North's quarterback the last time these teams met. A showdown that could determine the 6AII-2 title in a district with numerous COVID-related cancellations.
Records: Putnam North 7-1, 3-1; Stillwater 7-0, 4-0
Series history: Putnam North leads 2-0 with narrow wins in the 6A quarterfinals in 2004 and semifinals in 1995.
Best of the rest
2A-8: No. 5 Adair (8-1, 6-0) at Claremore Sequoyah (7-1, 5-0): A district title is at stake as these programs meet for the first time since 1997.
6AI-2: No. 9 Putnam City (4-4, 2-3) at No. 1 Owasso (9-0, 6-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Owasso has scored exactly 43 points in its past three games. The Rams look to post consecutive perfect regular seasons for the first time.
B-8: No. 6 Regent Prep (7-1, 4-0) at No. 3 Davenport (8-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Two of Class B's top teams in recent years meet for the first time with a district title on the line.
5A-4: No. 10 Tahlequah (5-3, 4-1) at No. 2 Collinsville (9-0, 6-0): These teams played a thriller last year -- Tahlequah rallied twice in the fourth quarter en route to a 35-28 overtime win.
3A-4: Vinita (6-1, 4-0) at No. 6 Verdigris (7-1, 4-1): Verdigris defeated Vinita 46-9 last year.
