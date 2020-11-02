High school football: Week 10's top games -- Defending state champs Bixby, Lincoln Christian face showdowns in regular-season finales

Key players: Jenks -- Stephen Kittleman has completed 85-of-135 passes for 1,134 yards and 14 TDs; Grant Lohr has 750 rushing yards and 13 TDs; Jayden Patrick has 17 catches for 396 yards and seven TDs. Westmoore -- Dayton Wolfe is 177-of-291 for 2,256 yards and 23 TDs; Kevion Williams has 34 catches for 525 yards and five TDs; Ethan Lawrence has 30 receptions for 445 yards and seven TDs.

Series history: Jenks won 44-15 last year as Kittleman was 18-of-20 for 259 and two TDs. The Trojans have won 12 in a row in the series since the Jaguars' 14-10 victory in the 2002 semifinals.

4. 4A-3: No. 1 Wagoner at No. 8 Skiatook

Outlook: Wagoner looks to complete its seventh perfect regular season in the past 11 years as the programs meet for the first time since 2005.

Records: Wagoner 9-0, 6-0; Skiatook 5-2, 3-1

Key players: Wagoner -- RB Braden Drake has 1,108 rushing yards and 25 TDs. Skiatook -- QB Mason Willingham has accounted for 1,087 yards and 16 TDs.

Series history: Skiatook leads 6-2. Condict led Wagoner to a 33-7 win in his first season as Wagoner's coach in 2005.