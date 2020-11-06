High school football, Week 10: Sand Springs rolls past Putnam West, 51-13

OKLAHOMA CITY — With its playoff fate likely already determined, Sand Springs searched for a spark Friday night in its regular season finale on the road against a winless Putnam City West squad.

It was the Sandite special teams that ignited the team with fumble recoveries on the first two kickoffs of the game as No. 8 Sand Springs steamrolled to a 51-13 victory on senior night at Patriots Stadium.

“That was a great start for us,” Sandite coach Bobby Klinck said. “Great job by (defensive coordinator Jake) Bray seeing something and thought we could take advantage of. We were able to get the early momentum going. I thought that was a huge factor.”

Sandites quarterback Ty Pennington completed 18-of-29 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns, all coming in the first half. Jamon Sisco finished with seven receptions for 116 yards and a score.

Sand Springs (6-4 overall, 4-3 in District 6AII-2) is likely to host its first home playoff game in seven years when the playoffs begin next week after finishing fourth in district play. Klinck and the Sandites should host the No. 5 seed from District 6AII-1. Lawton or Edmond are the most likely first-round foes. Playoff pairings will be announced on Sunday.