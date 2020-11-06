High school football, Week 10: Sand Springs rolls past Putnam West, 51-13

OKLAHOMA CITY — With its playoff fate likely already determined, Sand Springs searched for a spark Friday night in its regular season finale on the road against a winless Putnam City West squad.
It was the Sandite special teams that ignited the team with fumble recoveries on the first two kickoffs of the game as No. 8 Sand Springs steamrolled to a 51-13 victory on senior night at Patriots Stadium.
“That was a great start for us,” Sandite coach Bobby Klinck said. “Great job by (defensive coordinator Jake) Bray seeing something and thought we could take advantage of. We were able to get the early momentum going. I thought that was a huge factor.”
Sandites quarterback Ty Pennington completed 18-of-29 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns, all coming in the first half. Jamon Sisco finished with seven receptions for 116 yards and a score.
Sand Springs (6-4 overall, 4-3 in District 6AII-2) is likely to host its first home playoff game in seven years when the playoffs begin next week after finishing fourth in district play. Klinck and the Sandites should host the No. 5 seed from District 6AII-1. Lawton or Edmond are the most likely first-round foes. Playoff pairings will be announced on Sunday.
“It really doesn’t matter to us who it is,” Klinck said. “We just want these seniors to get to experience the playoffs.”
The Sandites scored touchdowns on their first six possessions against PC West and took a 44-6 lead into halftime, the most points in the first half for a Sand Springs team since 2015.
Kickoff fumble recoveries by Braylon Flores and Brody Rutledge set the Sandites up for their first two scores, a 1-yard Blake Jones run and a 35-yard strike from Pennington to Jacob Blevins. Nick Caseboldt ended PC West’s first offensive series with an interception at the goal line, which turned into a Keaton Campbell 9-yard TD reception and a 21-0 lead after one quarter.
Sand Springs’ first score of the second quarter, a Sisco 35-yard catch and run, capped off an 89-yard drive. Pennington scrambled around in the pocket and found the senior receiver near the 15-yard line. Sisco danced away from Patriot defenders and scooted into the end zone.
Tyee Atkinson and Ryan Shoemaker added rushing touchdowns from 2 and 5 yards out for the Sandites in the second quarter. Rutledge scored the final Sand Springs touchdown on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter as the backup under center.
“Our guys are finally catching the ball and making the plays they’re supposed to make,” Klinck said of his offense, which put up 316 yards in the first half. “We’ve told them it’s our job to put them in position to make plays. It’s their job to make them.”
The Sandites took advantage of five PC West turnovers. Linebackers Conner Light and Trevor Stone had fumble recoveries to go along with Caseboldt’s pick.
Jaheim Butler led PC West (0-8 overall, 0-5 in District 6AII-2) with 119 rushing yards and two TDs on 10 carries.
