High school football, Week 10: Presley's huge night powers Bixby past Booker T. Washington

“He just seemed like he was a step faster than he normally is tonight,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “I think maybe it was the adrenaline and big-game environment. He was amazing.”

Bixby quarterback Mason Williams accounted for 352 yards and four TDs. Williams completed 12-of-18 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He also picked up 53 yards on six carries.

Hornets QB Lathan Boone was 18-of-27 for 230 yards and three TDs as he was able to keep BTW within striking range for most of the first half before Bixby broke the game open. Bixby’s lead was 35-21 after Boone’s third TD pass, but the Spartans scored the final five touchdowns.

Bixby reached 70 points in the fourth quarter’s opening moments on Zach Blankenship’s second TD run. He added 11 carries for 116 yards. The offensive onslaught came against a defense that had allowed only two TDs during a four-game winning streak. BTW was without Arkansas defensive back commit Keuan Parker, who has battled an injury for a month.

Although official OSSAA playoff pairings won’t be announced until Sunday, two-time defending state champion Bixby (8-0, 5-0) likely clinched 6AII-2’s No. 1 seed, determined by coaches’ rankings, with its 33rd consecutive victory. The Hornets will probably be No. 3 (6-3, 4-2) behind Bixby and Choctaw.