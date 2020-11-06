High school football, Week 10: Key play fuels Owasso's 28-0 win over Putnam City

Owasso coach Bill Blankenship made a gutsy call on Friday night, and it paid off.
On fourth-and-10 late in the first half, Austin Havens connected with Cole Adams for a 46-yard touchdown pass that converted a competitive game into a much more comfortable one in No. 1 Owasso’s 28-0 victory over No. 9 Putnam City in District 6AI-2 action at Owasso Stadium.
Owasso (10-0, 7-0) extended its lead to 21-0 with 1:09 left before halftime with the play. If the first down hadn’t been picked up, Putnam City would have received the ball near midfield with a chance to cut the deficit to seven points.
“I tend to be a little bit of a gambler in those type of situations,” Blankenship said. “I don’t know if it is that smart, but I wanted to give us a boost going into halftime. I have faith in our defense if we don’t get it, so I thought it was worth taking a shot.”
The victory for the Rams gave them their second consecutive undefeated regular season. Owasso is trying for its second consecutive state title and its third in four seasons under Blankenship.
Havens opened up the scoring after a scoreless first quarter when he completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Overstreet with 9:45 remaining in the first quarter.
Putnam City (4-5, 2-4) had done a remarkable job of holding the potent Owasso offense in check before that touchdown. And its offense, led by quarterback Marcellous Hawkins, had been able to move the ball on the stingy Rams defense.
But after the initial touchdown, Owasso scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 5:11 remaining in the second quarter to boost the Rams to a 14-0 lead.
Havens completed 9-of-16 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Before the long touchdown to Adams, he and his receivers had been just a hair off on some potential long completions. Havens finished the game with 13-of-24 completions for 172 yards. Havens accounted for all four Owasso TDs with two passing and two rushing.
Putnam City’s best chance to get back in the game came early in the fourth quarter, led by electrifying runs after catches by Adrian Scott of 38 and 20 yards. But the Pirates were stopped on fourth-and-4 from the Owasso 7-yard line when Hawkins was hurried into an incomplete pass.
That led to a 93-yard drive, punctuated by a 15-yard touchdown run that increased the Rams’ lead to 28-0.
The shutout was preserved late in the game when the Rams held the Pirates on consecutive quarterback sneaks by Hawkins from inches away.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!