High school football, Week 10: Jenks cruises to victory at Westmoore

MOORE — Westmoore has one of the better offenses among Class 6AI football teams in the Oklahoma City area, but the Jaguars’ firepower proved no match for that of Jenks’ galaxy of stars on Thursday night at Moore Schools Stadium.
Jayden Patrick scored three touchdowns — one on an interception return — while quarterback Steven Kittleman completed 13-of-17 passes for 246 yards and two scores to lead No. 2-ranked Jenks to a 49-21 win over No. 8 Westmoore in the regular-season finale.
Grant Lohr added 122 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries for Jenks (7-1, 5-0 in District 6AI-1), which never punted while clinching at least a second-place district finish. If Norman wins Friday at Edmond Santa Fe, the Trojans likely would be the district champs.
“Those guys were outstanding,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays. That’s one of the things that I love about our team. Defensively, we had some big stops. It’s going to take all those guys to make a run in the playoffs. You’ve got to have a lot of guys who can make plays for you.”
Quarterback Dayton Wolfe shined for Westmoore (5-4, 3-3), completing 15-of-26 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns, but the Jaguars had only one first down in the second half and finished with only 74 rushing yards (59 of those by Wolfe, on 10 carries) while committing three turnovers. They likely will face a road game in the first round of the 6AI playoffs.
Patrick entered the game with 17 catches for 396 yards and seven touchdowns this season, but significantly improved those numbers by catching four passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Waylon Adams added four catches for 51 yards for the Trojans.
“I feel pretty good about where we’re at,” Riggs said. “We’ve been able the last couple of weeks to get guys back from injury. It’s so important to be healthy going into the playoffs. It’s a long season. You get through week 10 and playoff time kind of rejuvenates you. It’s an exciting time and I know the kids are looking forward to it.”
Patrick’s 24-yard interception return for a touchdown on Westmoore’s first series started his dominant night. Wolfe rebounded with a 15-yard scoring pass to JaQuan Richardson, but Patrick answered by catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Kittleman, putting Jenks up 14-7 with 6:47 still left in the first quarter.
Wolfe’s fourth-and-7 pass to Ethan Lawrence early in the second quarter went for a 35-yard touchdown, briefly tying the game, but again, Patrick and Kittleman responded with a quick score of their own, connecting on a 66-yard scoring pass with 9:43 left in the second quarter.
After a Westmoore punt, the Trojans drove 80 yards, with Griffin Forbes eventually scoring on a 6-yard run. Max Paskvan’s conversion kick made it 28-14. Westmoore fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Jenks recovered at the Jaguars’ 14, but soon faced a fourth-and-26. The Trojans converted on a 28-yard pass from Kittleman to Lohr, then scored two plays later on a 3-yard run by Lohr.
Lohr scored on a 50-yard run on the first play of the second half and later on a 1-yard run, after a play on which Westmoore was flagged for four separate major penalties — roughing the passer, a personal foul and two unsportsmanlike conducts. Most of the fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
Kittleman completed his first 10 passes and didn’t misfire until the second half. It was the second straight season in which Kittleman recorded a near-perfect passing game against Westmoore. In last year’s 44-15 win over the Jaguars, he completed 18-of-20 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns.
Jenks’ win over Westmoore was its 13th straight in the series. Westmoore’s last and only win over the Trojans came in the 2002 Class 6A quarterfinals and ended Jenks’ run of six straight state titles.
