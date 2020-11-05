High school football, Week 10: Jenks cruises to victory at Westmoore

MOORE — Westmoore has one of the better offenses among Class 6AI football teams in the Oklahoma City area, but the Jaguars’ firepower proved no match for that of Jenks’ galaxy of stars on Thursday night at Moore Schools Stadium.

Jayden Patrick scored three touchdowns — one on an interception return — while quarterback Steven Kittleman completed 13-of-17 passes for 246 yards and two scores to lead No. 2-ranked Jenks to a 49-21 win over No. 8 Westmoore in the regular-season finale.

Grant Lohr added 122 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries for Jenks (7-1, 5-0 in District 6AI-1), which never punted while clinching at least a second-place district finish. If Norman wins Friday at Edmond Santa Fe, the Trojans likely would be the district champs.

“Those guys were outstanding,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays. That’s one of the things that I love about our team. Defensively, we had some big stops. It’s going to take all those guys to make a run in the playoffs. You’ve got to have a lot of guys who can make plays for you.”