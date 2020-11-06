High school football, Week 10: Broken Arrow caps 6-3 season with 41-13 win at Enid, Holland Hall notches another shutout

6AI: Broken Arrow 42, Enid 13
Broken Arrow wrapped up regular-season play by posting a 42-13 victory over Enid at Selby Stadium on Friday night in Enid.
RJ Spears-Jennings led the Class 6AI No. 5 Tigers with 219 all-purpose yards, including a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown only 11 seconds into the game. Broken Arrow quarterback Jake Raines also completed 8-of-16 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers, who finished the regular season 6-3 overall and 4-2 in District 6AI-1.
"RJ was a big-time player (against Enid). His yards after the catch were amazing, and what a way to start the game, with a kickoff return for a touchdown," Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said.
Broken Arrow went up 14-0 late in the first quarter on Sanchez Banks’ 46-yard touchdown run, capping an 84-yard drive.
Enid then responded on Blake Priest’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Villa with eight seconds left in the opening quarter to cut Broken Arrow’s lead to 14-7.
Then it was Spears-Jennings adding to his performance with two touchdown receptions in the second quarter — an 18-yard score from Raines midway through the quarter and a 46-yard touchdowns with 2:05 left until halftime.
Broken Arrow’s defense added to the lead on Garrett Hinesley’s 20-yard fumble recovery early in the third period to increase the Tigers’ lead to 35-7.
Enid’s final score was on Priest’s 36-yard TD pass to Tykie Andrews, and Broken Arrow answered that with Banks’ 4-yard touchdown with 6:59 left in the game.
Broken Arrow will now await its playoff opponent with Class 6AI pairings set to be released Sunday.
“So excited to see this team compete in the playoffs,” Alexander said. “Defensively, we are creating some turnovers now, and that is a product of guys all running to the ball. If we can get Banks and Horn the ball on a short field, we will have some success.”
4A: Bristow 37, Oologah 14
Stephon Tolon rushed for 309 yards and three touchdowns to lead Bristow to its fourth straight victory to close out the regular season.
Bristow struck first on Sutton Titsworth's 18-yard touchdown run, and then Kyren Johnson added a 19-yard TD run in the second quarter.
That’s when Tolon collected his first score — a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He would later add touchdown runs of 66 and 3 yards. Tolon also snagged two interceptions on defense for a Purple Pirates team that finished second in District 4A-3.
Records: Bristow 6-3 (4-1); Oologah 3-5 (3-3)
3A: Lincoln Christian 26, Stigler 7
Lincoln Christian’s defense held strong against 3A No. 4 Stigler en route to claiming the District 3A-3 title on Friday.
Three minutes into the contest, the Bulldogs struck first on Max Brown’s 56-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Marsh.
Stigler, however, answered back and took a 7-6 lead on Zane Oldham’s 4-yard touchdown run midway through the opening quarter.
But that would be Stigler’s final score since Lincoln Christian limited the Panthers to 138 yards of total offense.
In the second quarter, Chase Hudson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give Lincoln Christian a 12-7 advantage. Then Hudson scored on a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter, and Brown capped the Bulldogs’ scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Brown passed for 163 yards and he added 126 yards on 22 carries. Hudson added 94 yards on the ground on 25 carries, and Marsh hauled in three catches for 70 yards.
Records: Lincoln Christian 9-0 (6-0 District 3A-3); Stigler 9-1 (5-1).
3A: Holland Hall 56, Inola 0
Second-ranked Holland Hall used five touchdown passes by Wallace Clark and a fourth shutout this season to cruise to a regular season-final victory.
Clark threw three of his touchdown passes in the opening quarter, hitting Marc Gouldsby for 13 and 42 yards and Ethan Roush for 6 yards.
He added a 69-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Utter in the second quarter, and that was after Hunter Zahn scored on a 2-yard touchdown run.
Clark and Roush hooked up for a 29-yard TD pass in the third quarter, and Keaton Sterling collected an 8-yard TD run for the Dutch early in the fourth quarter.
Holland Hall’s final score was on Parker Jenney’s 60-yard touchdown run.
Records: Holland Hall 8-0 (5-0 District 3A-4); Inola 4-5 (2-4)
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
