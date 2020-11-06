High school football, Week 10: Broken Arrow caps 6-3 season with 41-13 win at Enid, Holland Hall notches another shutout

6AI: Broken Arrow 42, Enid 13

Broken Arrow wrapped up regular-season play by posting a 42-13 victory over Enid at Selby Stadium on Friday night in Enid.

RJ Spears-Jennings led the Class 6AI No. 5 Tigers with 219 all-purpose yards, including a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown only 11 seconds into the game. Broken Arrow quarterback Jake Raines also completed 8-of-16 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers, who finished the regular season 6-3 overall and 4-2 in District 6AI-1.

"RJ was a big-time player (against Enid). His yards after the catch were amazing, and what a way to start the game, with a kickoff return for a touchdown," Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said.

Broken Arrow went up 14-0 late in the first quarter on Sanchez Banks’ 46-yard touchdown run, capping an 84-yard drive.

Enid then responded on Blake Priest’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Villa with eight seconds left in the opening quarter to cut Broken Arrow’s lead to 14-7.

Then it was Spears-Jennings adding to his performance with two touchdown receptions in the second quarter — an 18-yard score from Raines midway through the quarter and a 46-yard touchdowns with 2:05 left until halftime.