High school football Week 1 schedule

High school football Week 1 schedule

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Classen SAS at OKC Northwest Classen

Edmond Deer Creek at Southmoore

Locust Grove at Salina

Cleveland at Hominy, 7:30

Norman North at Norman, 7:30

Friday

Adair at Stigler

Barnsdall at Foyil

Claremore at Bartlesville

Beggs at Rejoice Christian

Berryhill at Fort Gibson

Bishop Kelley at Sand Springs

Jenks at Bixby

Del City at Booker T. Washington

Bristow at Cushing

Union at Broken Arrow

Hulbert at Caney Valley

Holland Hall at Cascia Hall

Catoosa at Pryor

Memorial at Central

Stroud at Chandler

Nowata at Chelsea

Choctaw at Springdale (Ark.)

Liberty at Chouteau

Claremore Sequoyah at Haskell

Oologah at Collinsville

Copan at Prue

Coweta at Wagoner

Regent Prep at Dewar

Quapah at Dewey

Drumright at Yale

Lawton at Duncan

Hale at East Central

Sapulpa at Edison

Edmond Memorial at Edmond North

Edmond Santa Fe at Stillwater

Enid at Ponca City

Eufaula at Vian

Skiatook at Glenpool

Grove at Vinita

Prague at Henryetta

Gravette (Ark.) at Inola

Miami at Jay

Jones at Lincoln Christian

Kellyville at Kiefer

Kiefer at Morrison

McLain at Tahlequah

Okc U.S. Grant at McLoud

Noah at Metro Christian

Midwest City at Midwest City Carl Albert

Westmoore at Moore

Okemah at Morris

Mounds at Porter

Muskogee at Bentonville West

Mustang at Yukon

Oklahoma Union at Woodland

Webster at Okmulgee

Sasakwa at Olive

Owasso at Fayetteville (Ark.)

Victory Christian at Pawhuska

Pawnee at Mooreland

Poteau at Shiloh Christian (Ark.)

Putnam City North at Putnam City

Guthrie at Putnam City West

Sperry at Verdigris

Summit Christian at Southwest Covenant

Wesleyan Christian at Webbers Falls

Westville at Lincoln (Ark.)

Weleetka at Davenport, 7:30

Depew at Wetumka, 7:30

Rogers at Hilldale, 7:30

McAlester at Sallisaw, 7:30

Saturday

Claremore Christian at Cornerstone

