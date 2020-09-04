High school football, Week 1: Owasso knocks off Fayetteville to extend winning streak

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Owasso’s last trip to Fayetteville ended with a loss that snapped a then school-record 10-game win streak.
The Rams returned to the Natural State on Friday night under similar circumstances. This time the top-ranked team in Class 6AI left Harmon Field with a 31-17 victory that extended Owasso’s current school record for victories to 15 straight games despite a two-hour lightning delay prior to kickoff.
For Rams coach Bill Blankenship, it was sweet revenge after Owasso fell to Fayetteville, his former team, two years ago.
Sophomore quarterback Austin Havens got the start and threw for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Trey Goins scored twice, one rushing and receiving. Cole Adams tallied 94 receiving yards and a touchdown senior running back Hagen Hood had 79 rushing yards and a receiving score for Owasso.
The Rams (2-0) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, but the Purple Bulldogs (0-2) rallied and twice cut the deficit to one score.
Hood gave Owasso a 31-17 lead late in the third quarter on a 16-yard TD catch from Havens. The Ram defense then stopped Fayetteville twice inside the 10 in the fourth quarter, once on a Cody Chase fumble recovery and the other on downs.
Owasso returns to action next week when it travels to Broken Arrow in a clash of two of the top two-ranked teams in 6AI.
Mike Brown
918-581-8390
Twitter: @mikebrownTW
