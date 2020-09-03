High school football: Week 1 kickoff with Sand Springs' Jamon Sisco

Numbers to know
76: Consecutive years that fierce McCurtain County rivals Idabel and Broken Bow have met in football. The streak ends Friday because Broken Bow’s Savages have two coronavirus cases and are quarantined through Sept. 11.
22.8: Average yards for each of his six receptions by Sand Springs senior Jamon Sisco in a 21-17 win over Sapulpa. He also had a receiving TD in the Sandites' first win under new head coach Bobby Klinck. Sand Springs hosts Bishop Kelley on Friday.
3: Consecutive wins for Broken Arrow over Union after winning only one of the previous 36 vs. the archrival Redskins. The teams meet for the 51st time at 7 p.m. Friday when Union visits the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium.
Players to watch
Mason Gilkey, WR, Pawhuska
Fleet junior had two TD receptions and averaged 23 yards per catch in a 64-7 win at Perry. The Class A No. 3 Huskies host Victory Christian on Friday.
Rylie Griffin, RG, and Talon Wheeler, RT, Broken Arrow
Powerful senior tandem helped blow holes in a large Bentonville (Arkansas) West defensive front, helping Tigers amass 467 yards in a 50-23 win.
Cooper Mullen, QB, Cascia Hall
After missing much of last season with a broken jaw, threw four TD passes in a 42-20 win over Victory Christian. The Commandos host archrival Holland Hall on Friday.
Jack Puckett, LB, Bixby
In his first start, the promising junior had five tackles behind the line in a 34-0 triumph over Union, extending the state’s longest active winning streak to 26.
Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner
Moved from archrival Coweta as a junior and plays in his third Wagoner County War. Bigger and stronger than last year when his sack clinched the Bulldogs’ 36-27 win.
Mike Brown
918-581-8390
Twitter: @mikebrownTW
