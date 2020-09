High school football: Week 1 kickoff with Sand Springs' Jamon Sisco

Numbers to know

76: Consecutive years that fierce McCurtain County rivals Idabel and Broken Bow have met in football. The streak ends Friday because Broken Bow’s Savages have two coronavirus cases and are quarantined through Sept. 11.

22.8: Average yards for each of his six receptions by Sand Springs senior Jamon Sisco in a 21-17 win over Sapulpa. He also had a receiving TD in the Sandites' first win under new head coach Bobby Klinck. Sand Springs hosts Bishop Kelley on Friday.

3: Consecutive wins for Broken Arrow over Union after winning only one of the previous 36 vs. the archrival Redskins. The teams meet for the 51st time at 7 p.m. Friday when Union visits the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium.

Players to watch

Mason Gilkey, WR, Pawhuska

Fleet junior had two TD receptions and averaged 23 yards per catch in a 64-7 win at Perry. The Class A No. 3 Huskies host Victory Christian on Friday.

Rylie Griffin, RG, and Talon Wheeler, RT, Broken Arrow