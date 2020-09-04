High school football, Week 1: Darryan Moss, Tigers outlast archrival Union 14-7

BROKEN ARROW — Darryan Moss had a key stop and Broken Arrow’s defense did what its offense couldn’t do Friday night — make the plays to finally put away Union in the 51st meeting of the neighborhood rivals.

The third-ranked Tigers forced four turnovers and outlasted the fifth-ranked Redskins 14-7 before a crowd restricted by COVID-19 guidelines to about 3,000 in the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium.

Defensive end Dakota Tomlinson recovered two fumbles and cornerback Corey Williams intercepted his second pass in as many weeks.

“What a tough ... what a great game that was,” Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said. “Neither team was sharp offensively, but our defense really grew up a bunch in one week and made a lot of big plays."

Broken Arrow improved to 2-0 ahead of next week’s home showdown with No. 1 Owasso. Union, seemingly greatly improved over last week’s 34-0 loss at Bixby, fell to 0-2 ahead of its annual grudge match at Jenks next week.

After shredding Bentonville (Arkansas) West with big plays last week, BA managed only one against the Redskins. On third-and-8 from the Tigers’ 21 on the first series of the game, Jake Raines threw underneath to RJ Spears-Jennings, who turned the corner on the defensive backfield and went 79 yards for a touchdown.