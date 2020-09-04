High school football, Week 1: Bixby rallies, then hangs on to stop Jenks

Presley scored on a 13-yard pop pass to extend Bixby’s lead to 35-21 with 7:13 left in the third quarter. Kittleman matched that less than two minutes later with a 16-yard TD pass to Waylon Adams.

Late in the third quarter, Bixby made it 42-28 as the right-handed Williams used a nifty scramble to his left to connect on a 16-yard TD with Jackson Rogers, who caught the ball while on the ground in the end zone.

Kittleman, with an incredible 42-yard scramble after it looked as if he would be sacked, set up his 8-yard TD pass to Ty Walls midway through the fourth quarter. But the Trojans’ last drive ended on downs at the Bixby 47 in the final minute.

“Our defense buckled down,” Montgomery said.

Bixby took the opening kickoff and, after 12-yard gains on its first two snaps, Patrick picked off Williams and scored on a 59-yard return to give Jenks a 7-0 lead after only 50 seconds elapsed.

Five minutes later, Jenks moved ahead 14-0 as Lohr took a direct snap and scored on a 9-yard run.