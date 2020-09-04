High school football, Week 1: Bixby rallies, then hangs on to stop Jenks

BIXBY -- Bixby’s 27-game winning streak, best active among the state’s 11-man teams, survived a serious test from Jenks on Friday night.
The Class 6AII No. 1 Spartans rallied from an early 14-point deficit and then held on for a 42-35 victory over the visiting 6AI No. 2 Trojans.
This was Bixby’s closest regular-season game since the streak started with a 36-33 win over Mansfield (Texas) Timberview on Aug. 31, 2018.
“It was a battle,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said.
Bixby quarterback Mason Williams passed for 240 yards and five touchdowns as be bounced back from an early Pick-6 by Jayden Patrick and a dropped TD pass.
“That’s why Mason is so good -- he’s so calm, cool and collected,” Montgomery said.
Williams had four TD passes in last year’s 57-7 win at Jenks. Three of his TDs on Friday went to Braylin Presley, who had 244 total yards. Presley had four TDs against Jenks last year.
Jenks (1-1) held a 21-7 lead after Grant Lohr’s second TD run of the game, with 4:37 left in the second quarter. But the Spartans, ignited by Presley’s 53-yard kickoff return, wound up taking a 28-21 lead into halftime after scoring three TDs in a span of 2:28.
Bixby (2-0) never lost that lead, but there were some tense moments en route to recording consecutive wins over Jenks for the first time since 1968-69. The Spartans have won three of the past four meetings after Jenks had won 26 in a row in the series.
Presley scored on a 13-yard pop pass to extend Bixby’s lead to 35-21 with 7:13 left in the third quarter. Kittleman matched that less than two minutes later with a 16-yard TD pass to Waylon Adams.
Late in the third quarter, Bixby made it 42-28 as the right-handed Williams used a nifty scramble to his left to connect on a 16-yard TD with Jackson Rogers, who caught the ball while on the ground in the end zone.
Kittleman, with an incredible 42-yard scramble after it looked as if he would be sacked, set up his 8-yard TD pass to Ty Walls midway through the fourth quarter. But the Trojans’ last drive ended on downs at the Bixby 47 in the final minute.
“Our defense buckled down,” Montgomery said.
Bixby took the opening kickoff and, after 12-yard gains on its first two snaps, Patrick picked off Williams and scored on a 59-yard return to give Jenks a 7-0 lead after only 50 seconds elapsed.
Five minutes later, Jenks moved ahead 14-0 as Lohr took a direct snap and scored on a 9-yard run.
It looked like Bixby was going three-and-out on its ensuing possession, but Jenks was called for a late hit on a Williams sack and the Spartans took advantage. Two plays later, Presley gained 42 yards and capped the 80-yard drive when he scored on Williams’ 3-yard pass that cut Jenks’ lead to 14-7.
Early in the second quarter, a wide-open Jakeb Snyder dropped what would have been a tying TD bomb from Williams. That looked as if it would be pivotal as after a punt, Jenks drove 85 yards in seven plays. Lohr ignited the drive with a 53-yard run and eventually scored from the 2 to boost Jenks’ lead to 21-7.
Bixby's decisive 28-0 run started when Williams connected on a 26-yard pass to Snyder, who atoned for his earlier drop with a stellar catch in the right corner of the end zone.
On Jenks’ ensuing possession, Dylan Hasz scored on a tying 11-yard interception return with 2:32 left in the first half.
After Jenks went 3-and-out, Bixby drove 41 yards in seven plays, taking a 28-21 lead on Williams’ 15-yard TD pass to Presley on a hitch left with 38 seconds left before halftime and were never caught.
View from the sidelines: See the best images from Bixby's game against Jenks
