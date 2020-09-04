High school football, Week 1: B.T. Washington clamps down to stop Del City 15-13

In a classic defensive battle between high ranked teams, it was Micah Tease of Class 6AII No. 5 Booker T. Washington who came up with the biggest play in the end.
Tease batted down 6AII No. 3 Del City's desperation two-point conversion pass in the end zone with 50.1 seconds remaining to preserve Washington's 15-13 victory Friday night at BTW's S.E. Williams Stadium.
"What I like about our team was we showed perseverance and kept playing, kept doing what we needed to do," BTW coach Jonathan Brown said. "That's a heck of a football team there in Del City. They came in and played their hearts out."
Del City had made an incredible drive to get to that point. The Eagles drove 99 yards and L.J. Brown scored on a 7-yard option run on fourth-and-6. But the pass from standout quarterback Jahkobie Smith didn't have enough steam as he was under immense pressure.
Smith made a highlight-reel play on the drive to get Del City into position. Smith, who led all rushers with 136 yards on 20 carries, broke several tackles on a 46-yard run that went down all the way to the BTW 11-yard line.
"Smith is a terrific runner," Brown said. "He's big, he's fast, he keeps his head down when he is running."
Del City (0-1) took advantage of a BTW miscue to take a 7-0 lead. A recovered fumble at the Hornets 16 set up a 7-yard touchdown run by L.J. Brown with 4:10 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles returned the favor, as Booker T Washington (2-0) got on the board by capitalizing on a Del City snap past Smith deep in its territory.
The 9-yard loss was recovered in the end zone by Smith for a safety with 8:19 left in the second quarter, as the Hornets cut into the Eagles' lead to 7-2.
Standout sophomore running back Jaiden Carroll, who was held in check for most of the first half, broke free on a 18-yard run up the middle for a TD with 2:59 remaining in the half to give BTW the lead for good at 8-7.
A 25-yard TD strike from Lathan Boone to Demitrius Prudom over the middle, with Prudom fighting his way over the goal line, increased the Hornets' lead to 15-7 with 8:24 left in the third quarter.
Mike Brown
918-581-8390
Twitter: @mikebrownTW
