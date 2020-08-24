All season openers are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. Class 6AI No. 4 Union at 6AII No. 1 Bixby
The outlook: A potential statement game between teams that combined to win eight titles in the past decade. Bixby, as it did with a 57-7 win over Jenks last year, wants to show it can beat the 6AI powers. For Union, this is a chance to show that it’s back to being a state title contender after last year’s 6-5 record and earliest playoff exit since 2006.
Key matchup: Bixby’s high-powered offense against Union’s defense. Mason Williams has passed for 83 TDs in his first two seasons as quarterback. The Spartans averaged 56.3 points per game last year. Union allowed only 19 points per game in 2019 and its defense held Edmond Santa Fe to three in a half-game last week. Williams completed 17-of-20 passes for 136 yards and three TDs — all to different receivers in last week’s 21-7 scrimmage win over Broken Arrow.
Notable: The Spartans have the state’s largest winning streak at 25 games and are regarded by USA Today as the state’s top team in its regional rankings.
Series history: Bixby leads 21-6. Union won the last meeting, 67-17, in 2011. Before 2010, the teams had not met since 1981. Bixby’s last win was in 1979.
2. 6AI No. 6 Edmond Santa Fe at No. 1 Owasso
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
The outlook: This is a matchup of last year’s 6AI district champions. The Wolves look for another successful trip to the Tulsa area after last year’s victories at Broken Arrow and Jenks.
Key matchup: Santa Fe wideout Talyn Shettron against the Rams’ secondary. Shettron, one of the state’s top juniors, caught five passes for 118 yards last week at Union, but the Redskins’ secondary kept him out of the end zone. He caught three TD passes in last year’s win at Jenks.
Series history: First meeting.
3. Bentonville (Arkansas) West at 6AI No. 3 Broken Arrow
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
The outlook: This game is a part of the GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff weekend. Both teams reached their state semifinals last year.
Key matchup: Each team has a returning starter at quarterback. In 2019, Bentonville West’s Dalton McDonald passed for 1,969 yards and 16 TDs while Broken Arrow’s Jake Raines passed for 1,540 yards and 19 TDs.
Notable: For the fifth consecutive year, former McAlester coach Bryan Pratt’s Wolverines open the season against an Oklahoma opponent. The past two years they lost high-scoring shootouts against Owasso.
4. 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian at 2A No. 1 Beggs
The outlook: The defending 3A state champions visit the Golden Demons, who have been a state runner-up twice and a semifinalist in the past three seasons.
Key matchup: Lincoln’s Kolbe Katsis, No. 2 in the All World receiver rankings, against Texas A&M commit Kendal Daniels, the All World No. 1 defensive back. Both are two-way starters so they will see each other on each side of the ball.
Series history: Beggs won 43-14 in the 2017 playoffs and Lincoln won 30-0 in the 2009 playoffs.
5. Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber at 6AI No. 2 Jenks
The outlook: Three years later, the Trojans look to avenge a 29-0 loss in 2017 at Har-Ber.
Notable: Har-Ber is coming off an 8-4 season and loss in the 7A quarterfinals. Jenks, 8-5 in 2019, reached the 6AI finals the past two years.
Series history: Tied 1-1 as Jenks won 44-22 in 2016.
Quotable: “It was a great evaluation tool playing Muskogee and Booker T. Washington in half-games (last week),” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. “We’re going to see some things on film we’ve got to fix. We got out healthy and that’s always important when you scrimmage.”
Best of the rest
Class A No. 2 Cashion at Rejoice Christian: This would have been a rematch of last year’s Class A state final if Rejoice hadn’t lost to eventual champion Ringling in the semifinals. Rejoice is now in 2A.
Central at McLain (2 p.m. Sat.): A rematch of Central’s 18-14 win in the All-City Preview last Thursday as the winning TD was scored on the final play.
6AII No. 6 Muskogee at 5A No. 2 OKC McGuinness: Muskogee’s Ty Williams and McGuinness’ Luke Tarman are three-year starters at quarterback.
4A No. 3 Poteau at 5A No. 3 Bishop Kelley: The Comets host the defending 4A state champions in their first-ever meeting.
6AII No. 10 Sand Springs at Sapulpa: The Highway 97 rivalry is no longer a district showdown, but it is the Ford Game of the Week on YurView (Cox-1003).