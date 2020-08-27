High school football: Week 0 kickoff, with Bixby's Mason Williams and others

Numbers to know

6,716: Career passing yards by Bixby QB Mason Williams. He is 25-1 as the Spartans’ starter over two seasons, with 83 TD passes. Bixby puts its 25-game winning streak on the line Friday by hosting Union.

756: All-time Jenks Trojans wins as verified through multiple sources by Trojans enthusiast Larry Williamson. Jenks hopes to avenge a 2017 loss when it opens Friday by hosting Springdale (Arkansas) Har-Ber.

30: Career rushing games with 100 yards or more, by Stillwater RB Qwontrel Walker. With 5,721 yards over three seasons, Walker ranks 24th in Oklahoma career rushing as the Pioneers open at home to Edmond Santa Fe.

Players to watch

Kyron Grayson, QB, Beggs

Junior receiver/defensive back volunteered to fill a void at quarterback and makes his first start when 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian visits the 2A No. 1 Demons.

AJ Green, RB, Union

University of Arkansas commit is a key player in the Redskins’ hoped-for resurgence in 2020. The first big test comes at 6A Division II’s No. 1 Bixby.