High school football: Week 0 kickoff, with Bixby's Mason Williams and others

High school football: Week 0 kickoff, with Bixby's Mason Williams and others

Bixby QB Mason Williams has thrown for 6,761 yards over his first two seaons and is 25-1 as the Spartans' starter. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 STAFF

Numbers to know

6,716: Career passing yards by Bixby QB Mason Williams. He is 25-1 as the Spartans’ starter over two seasons, with 83 TD passes. Bixby puts its 25-game winning streak on the line Friday by hosting Union.

756: All-time Jenks Trojans wins as verified through multiple sources by Trojans enthusiast Larry Williamson. Jenks hopes to avenge a 2017 loss when it opens Friday by hosting Springdale (Arkansas) Har-Ber.

30: Career rushing games with 100 yards or more, by Stillwater RB Qwontrel Walker. With 5,721 yards over three seasons, Walker ranks 24th in Oklahoma career rushing as the Pioneers open at home to Edmond Santa Fe.

Players to watch

Kyron Grayson, QB, Beggs

Junior receiver/defensive back volunteered to fill a void at quarterback and makes his first start when 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian visits the 2A No. 1 Demons.

AJ Green, RB, Union

University of Arkansas commit is a key player in the Redskins’ hoped-for resurgence in 2020. The first big test comes at 6A Division II’s No. 1 Bixby.

Khalil Liggins, WR/DB, McLain

Had three receiving TDs and three interceptions in four one-half games, helping lead Titans to third place in the All-City Preview. McLain hosts Central at 2 p.m. Saturday.

BJ Mizulo, RB/FS, Adair

Hopes to build on strong junior season when he had nine rushing TDs and eight interceptions as the 2A No. 6 Warriors host Jay.

Brance Renschler, OL, Sapulpa

Learned quickly last season and now the 6-foot-1, 305-pound left guard is the 5A No. 7 Chieftains’ best lineman as archrival Sand Springs visits Friday.

Mike Brown

918-581-8390

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @mikebrownTW

