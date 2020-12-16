High school football: Wagoner's Isaac Smith signs with Texas Tech

Four days after winning a state title, Wagoner defensive end Isaac Smith signed Wednesday with Texas Tech.

Smith, who switched his commitment from Tulsa in late October, signed while at home because the Wagoner football team has been quarantined due to COVID.

"I'm extremely happy that it finally got here," Smith said about Signing Day. "I've been so excited the past few days waiting on today. It feels great to sign with them as we developed an awesome relationship with the coaches and staff. I couldn't be more thankful for the opportunity that they gave me. It feels great."

Smith, who is 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, moved to Wagoner from Coweta after his sophomore year. This season, Smith had 97 tackles with 13 sacks and 38 quarterback pressures in 12 games to help the Bulldogs go undefeated and capture the Class 4A championship.

Wagoner coach Dale Condict has seen several of his players enjoy college success and he believes Smith has the potential to also make an impact the next level.

"It all starts with raw talent and he has that," Condict said. "But he also checks all the other boxes along the way. All his teammates and coaches love him. He had a great work ethic and a tremendous attitude. He's also a good student.