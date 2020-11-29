High school football: Wagoner, Lincoln, Metro, Pawhuska remain No. 1 in final rankings

Class 5A (Final)
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. MWC Carl Albert (1);9-1
2. Collinsville (2);11-0
3. OKC McGuinness (5);9-2
4. Coweta (3);10-2
5. Bishop Kelley (4);9-2
6. McAlester (6);9-2
7. El Reno (7);8-3
8. Guthrie (8);6-3
9. Pryor (9);8-3
10. Claremore (10);6-4
Class 4A (Final)
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Wagoner (1);12-0
2. Blanchard (3);10-2
3. Cushing (6);9-3
4. Clinton (9);7-3
5. Tuttle (5);11-2
6. Poteau (2);9-3
7. Hilldale (4);11-2
8. Weatherford (7);8-1
9. Bristow (8);8-4
10. Newcastle (10);7-3
Class 3A (Final)
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Lincoln Christian (1);11-0
2. Holland Hall (2);10-0
3. OKC Heritage Hall (3);10-1
4. Stigler (4);11-1
5. Kingston (5);11-1
6. Verdigris (6);9-2
7. Kingfisher (7);8-4
8. Anadarko (8);7-4
9. Sulphur (9);7-4
10. Lone Grove (10);8-3
Class 2A (Final)
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Metro Christian (1);9-2
2. Adair (4);10-1
3. Washington (6);10-1
4. Beggs (7);8-2
5. Marlow (8);11-0
6. Okla. Chr. School (9);10-0
7. Vian (2);9-2
8. Frederick (--);9-2
9. OKC Millwood (3);6-2
10. Eufaula (--);9-3
Class A (Final)
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Pawhuska (1);11-0
2. Cashion (2);12-0
3. Thomas (3);10-1
4. Ringling (4);9-0
5. Pawnee (5);9-1
6. Woodland (9);12-1
7. Morrison (--);10-2
8. Gore (6);8-1
9. Tonkawa (7);9-3
10. Wewoka (8);10-1
Class B (Final)
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Dewar (1);11-0
2. Laverne (2);8-1
3. Shattuck (3);9-1
4. Regent Prep (4);10-1
5. Davenport (5);10-1
6. Velma-Alma (7);10-1
7. Pioneer-PV (8);9-3
8. Summit Christian (6);7-1
9. Balko-Forgan (--);8-5
10. Covington-Douglas (9);9-3
Class C (Final)
Pos. School (Previous);W-L
1. Timberlake (1);11-0
2. Mt. View-Gotebo (2);11-0
3. Buffalo (4);11-1
4. Tyrone (8);9-2
5. Midway (3);10-1
6. Waynoka (5);10-2
7. Sasakwa (6);8-3
8. Medford (7);9-3
9. Maysville (9);8-3
10. Fox (10);8-4
