 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: Wagoner, Lincoln, Metro, Pawhuska remain No. 1 in final rankings
Tulsa World rankings

High school football: Wagoner, Lincoln, Metro, Pawhuska remain No. 1 in final rankings

{{featured_button_text}}
112820-tul-spt-hsdapron13 (copy)

Wagoner's Chase Nanni returns an interception during Friday's Class 4A quarterfinal win over Tuttle.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Class 5A (Final)

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. MWC Carl Albert (1);9-1

2. Collinsville (2);11-0

3. OKC McGuinness (5);9-2

4. Coweta (3);10-2

5. Bishop Kelley (4);9-2

6. McAlester (6);9-2

7. El Reno (7);8-3

8. Guthrie (8);6-3

9. Pryor (9);8-3

10. Claremore (10);6-4

Class 4A (Final)

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Wagoner (1);12-0

2. Blanchard (3);10-2

3. Cushing (6);9-3

4. Clinton (9);7-3

5. Tuttle (5);11-2

6. Poteau (2);9-3

7. Hilldale (4);11-2

8. Weatherford (7);8-1

9. Bristow (8);8-4

10. Newcastle (10);7-3

Class 3A (Final)

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Lincoln Christian (1);11-0

2. Holland Hall (2);10-0

3. OKC Heritage Hall (3);10-1

4. Stigler (4);11-1

5. Kingston (5);11-1

6. Verdigris (6);9-2

7. Kingfisher (7);8-4

8. Anadarko (8);7-4

9. Sulphur (9);7-4

10. Lone Grove (10);8-3

Class 2A (Final)

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Metro Christian (1);9-2

2. Adair (4);10-1

3. Washington (6);10-1

4. Beggs (7);8-2

5. Marlow (8);11-0

6. Okla. Chr. School (9);10-0

7. Vian (2);9-2

8. Frederick (--);9-2

9. OKC Millwood (3);6-2

10. Eufaula (--);9-3

Class A (Final)

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Pawhuska (1);11-0

2. Cashion (2);12-0

3. Thomas (3);10-1

4. Ringling (4);9-0

5. Pawnee (5);9-1

6. Woodland (9);12-1

7. Morrison (--);10-2

8. Gore (6);8-1

9. Tonkawa (7);9-3

10. Wewoka (8);10-1

Class B (Final)

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Dewar (1);11-0

2. Laverne (2);8-1

3. Shattuck (3);9-1

4. Regent Prep (4);10-1

5. Davenport (5);10-1

6. Velma-Alma (7);10-1

7. Pioneer-PV (8);9-3

8. Summit Christian (6);7-1

9. Balko-Forgan (--);8-5

10. Covington-Douglas (9);9-3

Class C (Final)

Pos. School (Previous);W-L

1. Timberlake (1);11-0

2. Mt. View-Gotebo (2);11-0

3. Buffalo (4);11-1

4. Tyrone (8);9-2

5. Midway (3);10-1

6. Waynoka (5);10-2

7. Sasakwa (6);8-3

8. Medford (7);9-3

9. Maysville (9);8-3

10. Fox (10);8-4

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News