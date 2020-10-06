High school football: Vinita cancels game at Holland Hall

Holland Hall’s undefeated football team will take its turn with an unexpected week off because of the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Dutch athletic director Steve Heldebrand confirmed Vinita has canceled Friday's game at Holland Hall because of the coronavirus.
It would have been a first-place showdown in District 3A-3. The No. 3 Dutch (5-0) and Vinita’s Hornets (4-1) are among four teams yet to lose in district play (with Verdigris and Inola).
“I’m disappointed for our kids and I’m disappointed for Vinita’s kids that we don’t get to play, but we understand the circumstances everyone is under right now,” Heldebrand said.
Heldebrand said he was informed by Vinita officials over the weekend, after the district confirmed another Covid-19 case, citing the “high number of cased that we have incurred at the high school.”
Distance learning for the high school will run through Friday. Extracurricular activities have been canceled for the high school and middle school.
Heldebrand said the Dutch will turn their attention to their next regularly scheduled game, at home to Berryhill on Oct. 15. The game is set for Thursday of next week, during fall break.
