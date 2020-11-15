High school football: Victory Christian peaking at right time after being `battle-tested'

Because of COVID-19, it’s been a challenging year for all football teams, but especially those with a new head coach.

Victory Christian, in its first season with Ben Palmer at its helm, has battled back from an 0-3 start with five wins in its past seven games.

On Friday, the Conquerors, who were 3-7 last year and in the Class 2A state final as recently as 2016, posted their first playoff victory since ‘17, 47-6 over Salina.

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone, no one wants to have a year like this again,” Palmer said. “We have a very young team. It’s a testament to our kids’ hard work that they have gotten better each week.

“We did not start out well on offense (Friday), but our defense played the best it has all year.”

Salina, which finished 4-7, scored its only points in the fourth quarter on a fumble return. Two of the Victory defensive standouts were sophomores — linebacker Jalid Brown with six tackles and Ethan Alter, who had three tackles with a sack. Alter moved from linebacker to defensive end. The Victory defense starts four freshmen and three sophomores.