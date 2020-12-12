 Skip to main content
High school football: Vian's Javyn Wright captures 2A-5 MVP award

Vian's versatile Javyn Wright is the 2A-5 coaches' selection as the district's most valuable player.

Wright, a running back/quarterback/defensive back, rushed for 1,424 yards and 18 touchdowns, caught three passes with a TD, passed for three TDs, averaged 30.3 yards as a punter, 30 yards as a kick returner, 26 yards as a punt returner, and had 17 tackles with two turnovers on defense for the 9-2 Wolverines.

His cousin and teammate, Solomon Wright, shared defensive player of the year honors with Cascia Hall's Dylan Wilson. Spiro's Conner Rodgers was the offensive player of the year and Keys' Adam Haas was coach of the year.

DISTRICT 2A-5 AWARDS

MVP: Javyn Wright, Vian

Offensive player of the year: Conner Rodgers, Spiro

Defensive players of the year: Solomon Wright, Vian; Dylan Wilson, Cascia Hall

Coach of the year: Adam Haas, Keys

POSITION PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

QB: Nick Johnson, Spiro; Cooper Mullen, Cascia Hall

RB: Ryan Moore, Heavener

FB: Cayden Mangham, Spiro

WR: Mekhi Roberson, Spiro; Jackson Kemp, Roland

C: JJ Peters, Cascia Hall

OG: Marcus Butler, Vian; Steven Stagg, Cascia Hall

OT: Bryten Sebo, Spiro; Jacob Brockman, Vian; Micah Oakes, Panama; Everett Bergwall, Roland

DE: Nick Hughes, Vian; Jed Wagner, Cascia Hall

DT: Trey Baker, Spiro

NG: Tristan Howe, Keys

OLB: Isaiah Teehee, Vian; Nick Choquette, Cascia Hall

ILB: Cannon Shoup, Panama; Scott Hawkins, Cascia Hall; Colyn Tuck, Roland

CB: Andrew Warthan, Cascia Hall

S: Cory Rodgers, Spiro

K: Jose Ramirez, Heavener

P: Jordan Andrews, Keys

KR: Joe Glass, Vian

Co-newcomers: Garrett Scott, Pocola; Austin Davis, Keys

Meritorious (injured senior who would have been a POY candidate): Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall

