High school football: Vian's Javyn Wright captures 2A-5 MVP award

Vian's versatile Javyn Wright is the 2A-5 coaches' selection as the district's most valuable player.
Wright, a running back/quarterback/defensive back, rushed for 1,424 yards and 18 touchdowns, caught three passes with a TD, passed for three TDs, averaged 30.3 yards as a punter, 30 yards as a kick returner, 26 yards as a punt returner, and had 17 tackles with two turnovers on defense for the 9-2 Wolverines.
His cousin and teammate, Solomon Wright, shared defensive player of the year honors with Cascia Hall's Dylan Wilson. Spiro's Conner Rodgers was the offensive player of the year and Keys' Adam Haas was coach of the year.
DISTRICT 2A-5 AWARDS
MVP: Javyn Wright, Vian
Offensive player of the year: Conner Rodgers, Spiro
Defensive players of the year: Solomon Wright, Vian; Dylan Wilson, Cascia Hall
Coach of the year: Adam Haas, Keys
POSITION PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
QB: Nick Johnson, Spiro; Cooper Mullen, Cascia Hall
RB: Ryan Moore, Heavener
FB: Cayden Mangham, Spiro
WR: Mekhi Roberson, Spiro; Jackson Kemp, Roland
C: JJ Peters, Cascia Hall
OG: Marcus Butler, Vian; Steven Stagg, Cascia Hall
OT: Bryten Sebo, Spiro; Jacob Brockman, Vian; Micah Oakes, Panama; Everett Bergwall, Roland
DE: Nick Hughes, Vian; Jed Wagner, Cascia Hall
DT: Trey Baker, Spiro
NG: Tristan Howe, Keys
OLB: Isaiah Teehee, Vian; Nick Choquette, Cascia Hall
ILB: Cannon Shoup, Panama; Scott Hawkins, Cascia Hall; Colyn Tuck, Roland
CB: Andrew Warthan, Cascia Hall
S: Cory Rodgers, Spiro
K: Jose Ramirez, Heavener
P: Jordan Andrews, Keys
KR: Joe Glass, Vian
Co-newcomers: Garrett Scott, Pocola; Austin Davis, Keys
Meritorious (injured senior who would have been a POY candidate): Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall
